Hill AFB observes National Police Week

Photo By Todd Cromar | Technical Sgt. Christopher Baca, 75th Security Forces Squadron, leads Defenders participating in the 24-hour Memorial Ruck held during National Police Week May 25, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The ruck was one of many activities the 75th SFS held May 23-26 to commemorate and honor law enforcement who have given their lives in the line of duty. (U. S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --

The 75th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week May 23-26 here to honor its Defenders and law enforcement community.



The annual observance established in May 1962 by former President John F. Kennedy serves as a time to recognize and honor the sacrifices of those in law enforcement.



During the week, the 75th SFS held several morale-building and commemorative activities that involved the local community, participants across the installation and other first responder units.