    Hill AFB observes National Police Week

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Story by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --
    The 75th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week May 23-26 here to honor its Defenders and law enforcement community.

    The annual observance established in May 1962 by former President John F. Kennedy serves as a time to recognize and honor the sacrifices of those in law enforcement.

    During the week, the 75th SFS held several morale-building and commemorative activities that involved the local community, participants across the installation and other first responder units.

