Hill AFB observes National Police Week

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --
The 75th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week May 23-26 here to honor its Defenders and law enforcement community.
The annual observance established in May 1962 by former President John F. Kennedy serves as a time to recognize and honor the sacrifices of those in law enforcement.
During the week, the 75th SFS held several morale-building and commemorative activities that involved the local community, participants across the installation and other first responder units.
