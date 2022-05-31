Commander Carrier Strike Group 8 holds Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson | 220531-N-JN506-138 ADRIATIC SEA (May 31, 2022) Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson | 220531-N-JN506-138 ADRIATIC SEA (May 31, 2022) Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8 prepares to launch his boots down catapult number three, during a “boot shoot” ceremony, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, May 31, 2022. The “boot shoot” ceremony symbolizes the completion of a successful tour aboard. Carrier Strike Group 8 is currently participating in vigilant activity Neptune Shield 22. Neptune Shield 22 is the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, An Amphibious Ready Ground Marine Expeditionary Unit to support the defense of the alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson) see less | View Image Page

ADRIATIC SEA – Rear Adm. Paul C. Spedero, Jr., relieved Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw as the commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, during a change of command ceremony held in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 31, 2022.



Renshaw served as commander of CSG 8 from August 2021 to May 2022. During his tenure he led, mentored and inspired a force of 7,500 Sailors assigned to three staffs, 11 ships, and nine Air Wing squadrons. His legacy includes leading his team through the successful completion of the strike group’s Composite Training Unit Exercise, air policing operations throughout Europe, the enhanced vigilant activities Neptune Strike and Neptune Shield, and the first transfer of authority of a U.S. Carrier Strike Group to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the midst of regional conflict, making U.S. and world history.



Renshaw left the Sailors of each staff, ship and squadron within the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group with this message:



“It has truly been an honor to serve with this strike group and staff, watching the group develop from the integrated training phase to a groundbreaking deployment,” Renshaw said. “This team has developed a deeper understanding of what it means to work with our European allies and partners, proving the inherent flexibility and mobility of Carrier Strike Groups in response to any crisis. Most importantly it has been an honor to be at sea with our Sailors whose professionalism, resiliency and can-do spirit have overcome every obstacle as they continue to deliver day in and day out.”



Upon the reading of their orders, Spedero became the 22nd commander of CSG 8.



Spedero, a naval aviator since 1992, previously commanded the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, USS Peleliu (LHA 5), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and most recently, the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command. His tours also include serving as a department head with the “Swordsmen” of Fighter Squadron (VF) 32, executive officer on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), and executive assistant to the Director, Navy Staff.



When looking ahead to his upcoming tour with the strike group, Spedero congratulated Rear Admiral Renshaw and remarked on the extraordinary level of performance that the group had demonstrated under his predecessor’s command.



“Under Rear Admiral Renshaw’s leadership, this team has achieved an exceptional level of readiness and during this deployment, you have expertly employed a wide range of capabilities in support of Sixth Fleet and NATO. You have built tactical proficiency in this region, strengthened relationships and improved interoperability with our allies and partners and contributed to ongoing security and stability operations while overcoming multiple challenges and during a historic global crisis.”



Carrier Strike Group 8 is composed of flagship USS Harry S. Truman, commanded by Capt. Gavin Duff; the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan; the staff and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 commanded by Capt. Todd Zenner, which include: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin.



The Squadrons of CVW 1 include Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 11 “Red Rippers”; VFA-211 “Fighting Checkmates”; VFA-34 “Blue Blasters”; VFA-81 “Sunliners”; Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 “Rooks”; Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 126 “Seahawks”; Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 “Dragonslayers”; Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 “Proud Warriors”; and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides.”



Carrier Strike Group 8 is on a scheduled deployment, in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interest.



