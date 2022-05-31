Moody opens pool with Splash Bash

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga.-- The 23rd Force Support Squadron threw a Splash Bash event for the opening of the outdoor pool at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 27, 2022.



The Splash Bash had door prizes, concessions, a cash bar, free food and live music by Zach Lambert to celebrate the start of summer and the pool opening.



According to Jessica Cowart, 23rd Force Support Squadron aquatics manager, the Splash Bash had a great turn out and she believes everyone had a good time.



“The base pool is here to support morale through recreation,” said Erin Bruzek, 23rd Force Support Squadron supervisory recreation specialist. “It’s a safe option for our Airmen to come and swim with their families.”



The pool is open for lap swim Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon and recreational pool hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.



“My kids are very excited to use the pool this year,” said Christina Hager, pool-goer. “South Georgia gets very hot in the summer and there isn’t much to do to cool off locally, so the base pool is very convenient.”



In order to use the diving board and/or swim in the deep end without an adult, children 13 years old or younger are required to pass a free swim test. The on-duty lifeguards can conduct swim tests during pool hours.



“Safety is our number one priority,” said Cowart. “We use tools and resources such as swim tests, enforcing rules and constant oversight by certified lifeguards to mitigate those risks.”



In order to provide swim safety, the pool employs multiple lifeguards. A pool fee of $3 per person contributes to the lifeguard expense. The staff accept most debit and credit cards. However, children 3 years old or younger and dorm Airmen are free.



“I don’t mind paying an entrance fee,” Hager said. “As a mom of four, it eases my mind to know another set of eyes are on them.



The Moody outdoor pool will be open until Sept. 4 this year.



For additional information, please contact the pool office at 229-257-3244.

