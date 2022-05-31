Army Awards Contracts to Accelerate Javelin and Stinger Production

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama (May 31, 2022) – The U.S. Army has contracted to boost production of critical Stinger and Javelin missile systems, allowing the United States to refill its arsenals after sending thousands of the systems to Eastern Europe in support of Ukraine.



On May 25, 2022, the Army Contracting Command issued a not-to-exceed $624.601M firm fixed price undefinitized contract order to Raytheon Company Tucson, AZ to procure Stinger missiles and gripstocks for the Army and Marine Corps as well as battery coolant units for the Army.



The Army included specialized test equipment in this order in an effort to increase production capacity to replenish the Stinger missile inventory impacted by the Presidential Drawdowns supporting the Ukrainian military.



On May 6, 2022, ACC exercised a $237.892M firm fixed price option on the Javelin Production contract with Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture to procure Javelin missiles. The option procured 1,648 missiles for the Army utilizing Ukraine Supplemental and FY22 Missile Procurement, Army funds.

On May 12, 2022, ACC exercised a $71.412M firm fixed price option on the Javelin Production contract with Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture to procure Javelin missiles and Battery Coolant Units (BCUs). The option procured 452 missiles for the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Foreign Military Partners.



“The rapid award of these contracts demonstrates the Army’s ability to accelerate delivery of critical capabilities for our Soldiers, allies, and partners in a time of increasing threats,” said Mr. Douglas R. Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology).



Javelin is an anti-tank guided munition that can be carried and launched by a single person. It provides the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and numerous international customers with a medium-range, "fire-and-forget" missile for use against a wide array of targets including armored vehicles, bunkers and caves and can be deployed from multiple platforms and used during the day, at night and in any kind of weather.



The combat-proven Stinger missile is a lightweight, self-contained air defense system that can be rapidly deployed by ground troops. Its supersonic speed, agility and highly accurate guidance and control system give the weapon an operational edge against cruise missiles and all classes of aircraft.

