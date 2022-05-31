Strategic leader remembers fallen heroes

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense...... read more read more Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, speaks with Air Force Korean War-era veteran Charles Townson during the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home’s Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. Karbler addressed the veterans and family members present to honor the ultimate sacrifice Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and Guardians have made throughout the years, as well as remind veterans they are never forgotten. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama – Fallen heroes were honored during Monday’s Memorial Day service as members of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Team Redstone came out to support those who have given the ultimate sacrifice to defend the nation.



Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, USASMDC commanding general, spoke at the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home and honored the sacrifice Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and Guardians have made throughout the years, as well as remind veterans they are never forgotten.



“Although we celebrate Memorial Day once a year, for those families who have lost loved ones, their Memorial Day is every day,” Karbler said. “They remind us that freedom isn’t free. They are the link to the generations past and future generations who will serve our country. They gave up their tomorrows so we can live in freedom today, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.



“I want to make sure we recognize those who have gone before us,” he added. “We will never forget them and we give them our thanks. To all the veterans here, I want to thank you for your service. It is a great honor and privilege for me to have the opportunity to address each and every one of you on this Memorial Day. Always keep close the memories of those who have gone before us.”



One veteran explained how important it was to have everyone come out and support their fellow heroes on this solemn occasion.



“Today is a remembrance of the fallen military members and really means a lot to me,” said Army veteran Kent Russell, who led the Pledge of Allegiance during the program. “It is an honor to be a part of today’s program. I was surprised when they came to ask me and I am glad she asked me.”



Russell served from 1977 to 1983, mostly in Germany.



“My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the fallen Soldiers and we honor their sacrifice,” he added.



One veteran spoke about how special the day was and how they appreciate those who came down to spend time with them and remember those who did not make it home.



“We who are still alive are representing them as best they can,” said Navy veteran Elizabeth “Betty” Deckert said. She served from 1971 to 1981, spending her time overseas in Bermuda and Scotland. “I am proud to be here. This is my second Memorial Day here and it is good to know that people still care about our veterans.”