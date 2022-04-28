The Spirit of Community Lives out at the Fort Bragg Fisher House

FORT BRAGG, NC. -- When Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher, founders of the Fisher House recognized the need of service members and their families they began building houses for them. One by one they created houses that provide comfort and a sense of community to each guest.



A sense of community that extends from the structural and interior design, to the service provided to guests. The Fisher House located on the grounds of Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) since 2015, provides that and more, says Fisher House Manager, John Miller and guest Ashelyn James.



This house is one of many serving service members and their families free of charge, who are hospitalized or receiving care at the hospital. This was the vision of the Fishers who saw the need to support families of service members as they cared for their loved ones.



As one enters the house, the smell of spring fills the air. There is no television inside the main sitting or common areas. According to Miller, this is not a coincidence as they are intentional about the service they provide.



"Mr. Fisher was about families being able to come together, sit down and talk that is why you won't find televisions in those spaces except for the family rooms if families want to watch television,” said Miller.



Miller shares how he supports and encourages this sense of community daily through his interaction with the guests. An experience he said starts from the moment guests enter the parking lot, to a warm greeting and an extra personal item that a guest may have forgotten to bring.



"I have always had a knack for serving and I am naturally drawn to helping people which I find fulfilling," said Miller. "We want to make sure that we can alleviate and diminish any anxiety that guests have from the situations that bring them here."



To ensure they are fulfilling this, Miller says that they ask guests if there is anything that they can do to make their stay better and this is normally the response.



"This is absolutely amazing, this is perfect, it smells really clean and the staff here are phenomenal," Miller said.



He goes on to share one thing that he would like guests to know.



"We are here for you, I don't just say that because I work here, I genuinely mean that, as we go out of our way to make sure that you have the best experience possible here."



Guest Ashelyn James shares her experience during her stay at the Fisher House. A house she did not know existed until she had a need.



"We came here because my dad is being treated at (WAMC)," said James. "It has been such a blessing to have a space that feels like home and a staff that is very welcoming and almost feels like a community."



The distance from the hospital is an added convenience for guests who stay at the house.



"It has been incredible, been able to walk over to the hospital and come back, it feels like I am coming home for the night and been recharged and rested,” said Miller. “It is so great to have a place and a team that's taking care of us while we wait, "said Miller.



James’ experience was not limited to the Fisher House as she went on to share her experience at the house and at WAMC where her father was receiving care.



"I think for my entire family, what we keep coming back to is how great the team has been, I mean every person we have met, from front desk staff at WAMC to the nurses, the doctors, every single person we feel like are personally invested in my dad and giving him the best care possible," said James.



According to James, I feel like maybe it’s every one approaching it with the attitude of the military, like we are going to accomplish this mission but it really does feel like a team behind us.



James who states that she has volunteered at similar places off Fort Bragg, did not understand how this house is funded however she had this to say.



"I don't hope that many people need this service, but I do hope that people understand the impact and can make sure that this continues for those coming behind us, who will need this burden lifted.”



Fisher Houses are built, fully furnished, and given as gifts to the U. S. Government. The houses are then managed by military service secretaries and the secretary of Veterans Affairs. According to Miller, they have an overarching Fisher House Foundation where they get funding, and volunteers who in giving back to the military, provide food, resources, and their time.

