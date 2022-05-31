597th Transportation Brigade Operations Chief recognized for contribution to Army Transportation mission

FORT EUSTIS, Va.– 597th Transportation Brigade Operations Chief Lt. Col. Julio Reyes was awarded an Army Commendation Medal and inducted in to the Honorable Order of Saint Christopher during a farewell get together at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. May 31.



The Honorable Order of Saint Christopher award recognizes highly-respected, proven transporters who have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character and served the Transportation Corps with selflessness, according to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sherilyn Mancheno, who read the award.



During his remarks, Reyes said the 597th Transportation Brigade was his first pick for an assignment and it was a special honor to receive the Transportation Corps award as an ordnance officer assigned to the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC).



Reyes thanked 597th Transportation Bde. Commander Lt. Col. Jeremy St. Laurent and Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie Gabriel for their leadership.



"This is a great example of how cohesive teams should work, how positive climates should operate and how hard work and people who care about the mission gets things done," Reyes said.



Next, he recognized and thanked each member of the 597th Transportation Brigade operations section individually.



Some of the notable accomplishments include:

• The deployment and re-deployment of several brigade combat team (BCT) sized elements, Marines, Army Reserve and National Guard at all strategic military ports on the East Coast, Gulf Coast and the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

• Task Force Eagle in support of the mission of relocating up to 3,500 Afghan special immigrant applicants in support of the State Department and as directed by the Defense Department at Fort Lee, Virginia, July to August 2021.

• The 597th Transportation Brigade Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter Board event.

• The daily acts of selfless service, professionalism and teamwork.



"You all are the most professional group of individuals, with handling stress, being flexible and supportive of each other," Reyes said.



"I hope to work here with you again." Reyes added.



The 597th Transportation Brigade is a part of the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, responsible for integrating and synchronizing surface deployment and distribution capabilities in the Continental U.S, deploying and sustaining the Armed Forces off the East and Gulf coasts in support of global operations and U.S. Southern Command.



Additionally, the command stands ready to provide surface rapid port opening capabilities via the Army’s only three Rapid Port Opening Elements in support of its global Joint Task Force Port Opening mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2022 Date Posted: 05.31.2022 13:09 Story ID: 421858 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 597th Transportation Brigade Operations Chief recognized for contribution to Army Transportation mission, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.