Camp Lemonnier Hosts University of Djibouti Students

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 26, 2022) To further positive relationships with its host nation of Djibouti, Camp Lemonnier (CLDJ) welcomed University of Djibouti students on base, May 26, to meet with CLDJ personnel who work in the students’ area of study. The event, referred to as University Day, was the first of its kind for a forward deployed installation.



The students met with CLDJ personnel and selected Djiboutian staff members that work at the Public Works Department; Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR); Navy Exchange (NEX) retail services; and public affairs office. Staff and students met for two hours at their respective locations. Discussions centered on the students’ academic journey and how it can prepare them for future employment opportunities.



“I’m excited to see this idea reach a successful completion,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Schleusener, the command chaplain of CLDJ and one of the key organizers of the event. “For the students, I hope the exposure to concrete examples of how skills, training and education can translate into the workforce will be beneficial to them. Hopefully the visit to Camp Lemonnier will be interesting and spur them on to apply themselves to studies which can result in workplace opportunities.”



The idea for University Day came from meetings Capt. David Faehnle, the former commanding officer of CLDJ, engaged in with the Djibouti Minister of Labor. The CLDJ chaplain’s office developed the initial plan and worked with the U.S. Embassy to discuss the details of bringing the idea to fruition.



“Now the concept has become reality,” said Chaplain Schleusener. “Under the leadership of our new commanding officer, Captain Iber, we were able to hold this first-of-its-kind event. We were able to build upon the foundation laid by those who served before us and honor the positive relationship they established with our host nation. It is a great opportunity for cultural exchange, as any time spent getting to know our neighbors is time well spent.”



Camp Lemonnier is a forward operating site supporting joint operations managed by the U.S. Navy and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the African continent. Djibouti has been a partner of the U.S. military since 2002 when the installation on the south side of the Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport was formally stood up as the headquarters for Combined Joint Task Force, Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). Camp Lemonnier is now operated by Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT). Contracts awarded to improve Camp Lemonnier provide for enduring, yet modern facilities to support improved quality of life, mission readiness, and safety of daily operations.



-30-

