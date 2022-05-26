Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    111th Attack Wing spruces up the base during ‘Biddle Beautification Day’

    111th Attack Wing spruces up the base during ‘Biddle Beautification Day’

    BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Story by Jonathan Dahms 

    111th Attack Wing

    BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Pa. – One of the hallmarks of life on a military base is the spring clean-up held each year, and Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham Pennsylvania is no different.

    This year, the 111th Attack Wing launched ‘Biddle Beautification Day’ May 26, 2022 as volunteers from the Wing spent the day power washing aircraft displays, beautifying areas around office buildings, cleaning up trash and debris, trimming trees and hedges as well as general maintenance indoors and outdoors.

    “I think it was a great display of teamwork and initiative by our members,” said Tech. Sgt. Dennis E. Clair, Special Security Representative with the 111th Operations Support Squadron, a subordinate unit of the 111th ATKW.

    Clair led the planning effort for Biddle Beautification Day and worked with other 111th ATKW team members to establish a work plan and goals for what they wanted to accomplish.

    “Overall I think BBD was a success, Clair said. “Going into it we had some pretty ambitious projects to get done in a short amount of time but all in all, we had a great turn out of volunteers and I feel we accomplished everything we set out to do across the base. It was nice seeing people step up to help out with projects outside of their own squadrons and comfort zones.”

    Air National Guard

