111th Attack Wing spruces up the base during ‘Biddle Beautification Day’

Photo By Jonathan Dahms | Tech. Sgt. Ronald C. Coen, Materiel Management Specialist, 111th Logistics Readiness Squadron, power washes an A-10 'Warthog' on display at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania during 'Biddle Beautification Day' May 26, 2022. The Wing typically holds spring and fall clean up days to keep the base looking its best! (Air National Guard photo by Jon Dahms)

BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Pa. – One of the hallmarks of life on a military base is the spring clean-up held each year, and Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham Pennsylvania is no different.



This year, the 111th Attack Wing launched ‘Biddle Beautification Day’ May 26, 2022 as volunteers from the Wing spent the day power washing aircraft displays, beautifying areas around office buildings, cleaning up trash and debris, trimming trees and hedges as well as general maintenance indoors and outdoors.



“I think it was a great display of teamwork and initiative by our members,” said Tech. Sgt. Dennis E. Clair, Special Security Representative with the 111th Operations Support Squadron, a subordinate unit of the 111th ATKW.



Clair led the planning effort for Biddle Beautification Day and worked with other 111th ATKW team members to establish a work plan and goals for what they wanted to accomplish.



“Overall I think BBD was a success, Clair said. “Going into it we had some pretty ambitious projects to get done in a short amount of time but all in all, we had a great turn out of volunteers and I feel we accomplished everything we set out to do across the base. It was nice seeing people step up to help out with projects outside of their own squadrons and comfort zones.”