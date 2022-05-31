Corps of Engineers to host virtual open house for potential industry partners, contractors

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Story by Emily Schaefer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    DETROIT- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, invites business representatives to attend Industry Open House virtually from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7.

    This annual event is open to all businesses wanting to work with the Detroit District. Attendees will have the opportunity to introduce their unique capabilities to district officials, learn about future district projects and network with district staff and industry partners.

    “This is an excellent opportunity for our industry partners to interact with us,” Detroit District Deputy for Small Business Programs Scott Vincent said. “We are excited to help position our mission partners where they might find an opportunity to bid on projects with the Corps of Engineers or other federal agencies.”

    The Industry Open House’s purpose is to provide direct access to those most knowledgeable about the district’s operations, missions and future requirements. Participants will have an opportunity to meet with Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Scott Katalenich, other key leaders and district officials who will provide information and answer questions.

    Registration for this event is limited. To register, please visit: https://sam.gov/opp/a81a83b3030d4849ac715f83ddce415d/view. Prior to registering for this event, ensure SAM.gov profiles are updated and active. To do business with the federal government, SAM.gov registration must be complete.

    The Detroit District’s 2021 total contract awards valued $76 million with 41% going to small businesses.

    For more information or questions, contact Scott Vincent at LRC.SBO@usace.army.mil.

    -30-

