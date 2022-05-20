NMTSC Sponsors First Recruit Division at RTC

SAN ANTONIO (May 20, 2022) – Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) sponsored its first boot camp division as part of the recruit division sponsorship program at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, Mar 11.–May 20.



The division sponsorship program gives commands the opportunity to support boot camp divisions throughout their journey of becoming Sailors. Sponsoring commands have the opportunity to be present at key events such as uniform and drill inspections, Battle Stations, and the culminating pass-in-review graduation ceremony.



Division 183 was presented with a flag bearing the NMTSC command seal, to carry with them, serving as one of the recruit recognition flags divisions carry throughout their training.



Six staff members from NMTSC traveled to RTC to observe the 12-hour culminating event formally called, “Battle Stations,” aboard USS Trayer (BST 21), a true-to-life model of an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, spanning 210 feet across.



“The trip was very insightful,” said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Cameron Graham, leading chief petty officer for the Sailor Development division at NMTSC. “We learned a lot about the operations of RTC; both what the recruits see and what goes on behind the scenes. It was great to see everything that goes into the transition from recruits to Sailors. We were happy to be able to support the division and be a part of that transition.”



Throughout the trip, NMTSC staff members toured RTC facilities, where they interacted with recruits providing mentorship and observing division 183’s daily training evolutions.



“We can continue building the resiliency the recruits learn at boot camp,” said Graham “We can build upon the warrior toughness they already have to better bridge the gap from “A” school training into the fleet. We want to continue to mold and shape them not just into great Sailors, but also great hospital corpsmen.”



The recruits in division 183 asked questions about fleet life, ship life, and different Navy ratings and their prospective roles across the fleet. Nine recruits in the division were slated to become future hospital corpsmen.



“It means a lot that our sponsors came to support us,” said Seaman Recruit Elena Mendez-Romero, a recruit in division 183 and a future hospital corpsman. “It was incredible seeing so much female representation in my future rate. It gives me hope that I can advance to be as great as they are one day.”



After the initial visit, Capt. Ann Case, NMTSC’s commanding officer and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Raulito Galgana, NMTSC’s command master chief, traveled to RTC to attend the Pass-In-Review graduation ceremony on May 20, where Case served as the reviewing officer at the ceremony and witnessed 407 recruits enter the fleet.



NMTSC leadership also had the opportunity provide mentorship and encouragement to recruits before they officially became Sailors.



“There is such an incredible energy in the new Sailors,” said Case. “They are so excited to take the first steps to embark on one of the most challenging and rewarding adventures of their lives. Each of these Sailors has selflessly answered the call to duty, to serve a cause greater than themselves. They have passed every test, triumphed over every challenge, and proven themselves worthy of wearing the uniform that symbolizes freedom throughout the world, the uniform of the United States Navy.”



NMTSC is the Navy component command providing administrative and operational control over Navy staff and students assigned to the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) and other medical programs in the San Antonio area.



Join the conversation with NMTSC online at www.facebook.com/NMTSCFSH/.

