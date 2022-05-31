Jacobson visit offers look at AMC’s quality of life, modernization efforts

Courtesy Photo | (Left to right) Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, deputy commanding general of Army Materiel...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Left to right) Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, deputy commanding general of Army Materiel Command and senior commander of Redstone Arsenal; Lisha Adams, AMC executive deputy commanding general; Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment; Gen. Ed Daly, AMC commanding general; and Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado, AMC command sergeant major, during Jacobson's visit May 23 to Redstone Arsenal. (U.S. Army photo by Doug Brewster) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment Rachel Jacobson met with Army Materiel Command leaders during a visit May 23 to Redstone Arsenal to learn about AMC’s mission, initiatives and lines of effort in support of Army priorities.



Gen. Ed. Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, and other AMC leaders and staff provided Jacobson with an overview of AMC’s support to housing and other quality of life initiatives, Organic Industrial Base modernization, energy efforts, and the use of data analytics and visualization.



“AMC is synchronized with Army strategic guidance and working collaboratively with other commands and organizations across the Army to drive effects in support of the Army’s priorities of people, readiness and modernization,” Daly said.



Daly briefed Jacobson on several housing initiatives within AMC’s Facilities Investment Plan, or FIP, which aligns construction and modernization projects at the more than 75 Army installations worldwide with available or projected funding over 10 years, in accordance with command and Army priorities.



Daly also highlighted the portfolio of 87,000 privatized homes on 44 installations managed by Residential Communities Initiative partners – and the plans for investments in new housing and renovations of existing housing, historic homes, and the use of innovative technologies such as 3-D printing of barracks and other facilities.



“Our goal should be for the Army to set the standard for best practices for housing,” Jacobson said.



Turning to energy and environment, Daly outlined how AMC is working to develop and implement a comprehensive approach to mitigate the effects of climate change by reducing usage and investing in renewable energy, as outlined in the Army Climate Strategy and the Army Installations Strategy. He highlighted current sustainable energy capabilities at Army OIB sites, including wind and solar, and AMC’s efforts to replace its fleet of 25,000 non-tactical vehicles with zero-emission vehicles by 2026.



The Army also continues to explore the use of energy partnerships with local governments and power providers such as Energy Savings Performance Contracts and Utility Energy Savings Contracts. There is currently over 200 ESPCs and UESCs already in place, with another 40 more expected this year. In the past five years, energy programs, partnerships and initiatives recognized a cost avoidance or savings of more than 14% across the Army.



Daly and Dr. Chris Hill, AMC chief analytics officer, demonstrated for Jacobson how AMC collects, organizes and visualizes data from across the enterprise to provide leaders with the tools and analysis they need to make real-time, informed decisions.

“There are so many things that we are working at the tactical edge – my thought is we have to bring it in and look across holistically from the continental U.S. to the battlefield,” explained Daly.



Jacobson commended AMC for everything it is doing to support the Army, calling it an “elite choreography” across multiple commands and locations worldwide.



During her visit Jacobson also met with leaders from the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and the Redstone Arsenal garrison.