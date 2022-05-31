SDDC, USTRANSCOM team receives Excellence in Government Award

Photo By Johnathon Orrell | Members of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s Rail...... read more read more Photo By Johnathon Orrell | Members of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s Rail Operations Team and the U.S. Transportation Command Joint Distribution Process Analysis Center's Enterprise Data Sciences Team were presented with their Greater St. Louis Federal Executive Board's Excellence in Government 2022 Technical (Team) Award May 25, 2022. see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – Members of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s Rail Operations Team and the U.S. Transportation Command Joint Distribution Process Analysis Center's Enterprise Data Sciences Team were recently selected as the winners of the Greater St. Louis Federal Executive Board’s Excellence in Government 2022 Award in the Technical (Team) category.



The FEB selected the team for their work to develop a process to improve continental United States rail predictive models, rail car utilization monitoring, and cost savings products. Their efforts saved countless man hours and budgetary expenses that have yet to be completely realized with the U.S. Department of Defense's constrained resource environment.



“Over the past year, the Rail Use Case consisting of members from the SDDC Rail Operations Team and the USTRANSCOM Enterprise Data Sciences Team - through immense

collaboration - were able to use data science to create ingenious cost saving programs, display graphics for common operational pictures, and increase situational awareness of Department of Defense rail fleet movements,” said James Kazmierczak, the Chief of the G3 Operations Directorate’s Movement Operations Division.



“Working together, this amazing team has continually sought new ways to improve current products and forge new data processes that enable situation awareness for command leadership and improve processes for end users in the 21st Century,” he added.



Harry Statia, the chief of rail fleet operations for SDDC, explained in the FEB nomination packet that the first step in the process was to “develop a Rail Operations Business Intelligence Dashboard that began with collaboration between JDPAC, SDDC’s Transportation Engineering Agency, Quality Transportation Services, In-Transit Visibility for SDDC and SDDC Rail Operations. A BI Dashboard was created to digitally produce visual presentations from car location messages. By understanding what information the BI Dashboard needed, the SDDC Rail Operations Team worked with QTS to produce an automated report that could be uploaded into the BI Dashboard twice daily for the most up to date and accurate information.”



“The result was near real-time data with the capability to filter different fields to gather metrics quickly and efficiently and produce all of these new metrics in a way that is both easy to produce and visually understandable and presentable to senior leadership. By June of 2020 the BI Dashboard was a successful use of descriptive analytics that provided the ability to see what has happened and what is happening at the present time,” said Statia.



Curt Zargan, the deputy director for JDPAC/TEA, said that the teamwork and interoperability within the team were key to earning the award.



“It is great to see the team recognized for the significant contributions they’ve made by developing this capability. In fact, it’s doubly rewarding to be able support the SDDC G3 Rail Team and know that they really appreciated what the Data Science Team has done for them. The teamwork between G3 and the JDPAC/TEA Data Science Team has been really noteworthy and frankly it has been fun to watch. While effective management of rail operations is critical day-to-day, it is especially so in a major contingency deployment. The tools the G3 Rail Team have now are a critical enabler for their effective mission accomplishment.



Members of the winning team include:



SDDC Rail Operations Team – Jaime Bates, Christopher Hudson, David Warren and Nicholas Watkins.



JDPAC Data Sciences Team – John Boggio, Michael Brenner, Jodi Browell, Stephen Knoebel and Josh Muckensturm.



Created in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy, Federal Executive Boards improve communication and coordination between Federal agencies outside of Washington, D.C. There are 28 FEBs in metropolitan areas with significant Federal populations. Each year during Public Service Recognition Week, FEBs recognize high-performing Federal employees in their local communities and highlight innovative efforts that advance the missions of Federal agencies.