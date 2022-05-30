Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Nelson assumes command of 379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Nelson assumes command of 379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Nelson, incoming 379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.30.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Nelson assumed command of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing during the official wing Change of Command ceremony on May 30, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

    Nelson takes over for outgoing commander U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue who led the “Grand Slam Wing” since June 2021 during which the unit supported operations Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, Deliberate Resolve and Allies Refuge.

    “I’m honored and humbled to be your commander,” said Nelson during his speech to the wing. “I look forward to ensuring you have the tools to execute our mission of generating combat air power in support of joint partners and allies.”

    Nelson is a weapons officer and command pilot with more than 4,200 flight hours in mobility and trainer aircraft.

    Nelson received his commission as a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1997. He has commanded at the squadron level and twice at the wing level. His staff assignments include Headquarters Air Force, U.S. Central Command, and the 607th Air Operations Center, Republic of Korea. He has flown combat missions in support of operations in Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan logging more than 366 combat hours to date.

    The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing is the largest expeditionary wing in the world and delivers airpower by executing the air and space tasking order as directed by Headquarters U.S. Air Forces Central Command, sustains regional presence, and partners with Qatar and other mission partners for the future.

