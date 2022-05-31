Courtesy Translation: Corona pandemic - State government extends Corona protection order

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 24 May 2022

Courtesy Translation: Roland Schedel, Public Affairs Specialist



Corona pandemic: State government extends Corona protection order



The Hessen state government has extended the current Corona Protection Ordinance for another four weeks.



"The number of new infections is continuously decreasing, currently fewer and fewer people are admitted to hospitals due to severe courses. First of all, this is a very positive trend. Looking ahead, we will need to continue to use the few basic protective measures we still have in order not to jeopardize this trend," explained Volker Bouffier, Minister President of the State of Hessen.



“We expect more passengers on buses and trains especially in the coming months. The mask requirement will therefore remain important in these areas, in order to continue to keep the number of new infections low.” Volker Bouffier, Minister President.



He also stressed the need to continue to protect vulnerable groups as best as possible in order to avoid severe courses of the disease. "That is why we have decided to maintain the current rules for the next four weeks," Bouffier said. They will now apply from May 26 until June 22, 2022.



The current Corona Protection Ordinance still requires masks in care services and on buses and trains (public transport and long-distance transportation). It also applies in hospitals and in retirement and nursing homes, where there is also a testing requirement for staff and visitors.



Those who test positive must isolate themselves for five days.



Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/landesregierung-verlaengert-corona-schutzverordnung-0