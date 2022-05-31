Maintain Battalion keeps memory of deactivated unit Soldiers’ ultimate sacrifice alive

Photo By Cpl. Ashley Mendez | A noncommissioned officer, assigned to the "Maintain Battalion,” 703rd Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Ashley Mendez | A noncommissioned officer, assigned to the "Maintain Battalion,” 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, tends to a memorial of a fallen 26th BSB Soldier at Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 26, 2022. Warriors Walk at Fort Stewart is a living memorial, recognizing the heroic sacrifices of the Soldiers since 9/11 who have built the legacy of the Marne Division through their extraordinary actions. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ashley Mendez) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. – The “Maintain Battalion,” 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, held a dedication for the tree memorials at Warriors Walk representing and memorializing the fallen Soldiers of the 703rd and 26th BSB on May 26 at Fort Stewart. The 26th BSB was deactivated in 2014 with the restructuring of the Army. The 703rd BSB has taken the mantle as caretaker of the 26th BSB’s memorials at Warriors Walk.



“These Soldiers come from two units, one of which is deactivated,” said Lt. Col. Harley Jennings, commander of the 703rd BSB, 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID. “It is up to us to maintain the memories of ours and their fallen to ensure their sacrifice is not forgotten."



Warriors Walk is dedicated to the 469 3rd ID Soldiers who sacrificed their lives since 9/11. A total of eight Soldiers between the two BSBs are among them and range from the rank of private to captain.



Two Solders and a noncommissioned officer from the 703rd BSB were selected to dedicate each tree with a unit crest.



"I was beyond honored to be a part of the team to honor our fallen brothers and sisters in arms,” said Cpl. Kristian Evans, an NCO assigned to the 703rd BSB, 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID. “I take great pleasure bringing recognition to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country."



The unit will continue to maintain these trees moving forwards, ensuring that the memories of these eight 3rd ID Soldiers live on.



"I have been a member of both of these units and personally know the Soldiers associated with 10 of the trees in Warriors Walk.” Maj. Jeffrey Teplis, executive officer of the 703rd BSB, 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID. “The memories of these Soldiers must be carried forward to honor the sacrifice that comes with service to our country. The families need to know that their Soldier is not forgotten, and they are not alone.”