NMCB-5 Kicks-off Field Training Exercise

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 began Operation Turning Point, also known as their Field Training Exercise (FTX), across Southern California on 30 May.



Operation Turning Point focuses on constructing advanced bases while maintaining proficiency in tactics and survivability. As part of tactics and survivability, they will only take the gear they were issued, sleep in their field tents, and live on Meals-Ready-to-Eat throughout the operations.



"We will do our best [at FTX] with positive attitudes, motivation, and the willingness to learn," said Cmdr. Andrew Olsen, NMCB-5's commanding officer. "Truly, this is another example of how we succeed together. Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast."



This 24-hour exercise is a series of missions that continues to train the Seabees. They will establish Advanced and Expeditionary Naval Bases, focusing on airfield damage repair and port damage repair to restore freedom of navigation in a simulated area of operations.



Other project taskings include two miles of road repairs, building Southwest Asia Huts, tent decks, and timber bunkers while maintaining their defensive perimeters, logistics, and communication lines from each location.



NMCB-5's FTX operations are from Naval Base Ventura County, Vandenberg Space Force Base, San Clemente Island, and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. These detachments can operate in remote locations while maintaining communication and logistical support—and staying resilient and cohesive as a unit.



They consistently train from tactical standard operating procedures like rules of engagement for U.S. forces, the Status of Forces Agreement, and international legal considerations. This training enables the Seabees to complete complex exercises. It ultimately prepares them for future deployments, including continued support to allied and partner nations.



Before they can see the finish line of Operation Turning Point, NMCB-5 will go through the Final Evaluation Problem assessment. That assessment is conducted by Naval Construction Group 1 and will determine the battalion's readiness. Once they've passed, they will be certified for the battalion's upcoming FY23 deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Operations.



The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported out of Port Hueneme, California. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.

