USS Harry S. Truman Honors Fallen Service Members during Memorial Day

ADRIATIC SEA— Memorial Day is a holiday meant to honor those who have died during their service in the U.S. military. Every last Monday of May, these service members’ sacrifices are remembered, and their deaths mourned.



The term used for families of the fallen are “Gold Star Families,” a term coined during World War I, where families would display service flags with a blue star for every immediate family member in the armed forces. The star’s color would be changed to gold if the family were to lose a loved-one in action.



The sacrifices of these service members who we honor have inspired future generations in their family. Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Austin Mollard, a Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, jet engine technician, honors the sacrifices his family made.



“My great-grandfathers are two of many people who inspired me to join the service,” said Mollard.



One of Mollard’s great grandfathers, Sgt. Raymond G. Waltz, was on the front lines in the Army during World War I, fighting up until the very moment the armistice was signed.



“My great-grandfather, Raymond G. Waltz, served in Charlie Company, 314th Infantry Regiment, 79th Infantry Division,” said Mollard. “He was part of Meuse-Argonne Offensive, where he fought the Germans up to 1917 when the armistice was signed.”



Mollard said that his great grandfather had written a letter back home during that time. The letter read: “It had been entirely chaotic up until that morning, when suddenly everything stopped. Rifles stopped firing, artillery stopped coming in. It was strange and eerie how quiet it was.”



Mollard’s other great grandfather was a Marine during World War I. His battalion was ready to ship out to France to join the battle, but the armistice was signed before deploying.



“My great grandfather, Cpl. Sydney Gordon Mollard Sr. was in the Marine Corps,” said Mollard. “He was a part of 147th Company, Field Signal Battalion, where his company specialized in telephone communications.”



His grandfathers’ service has inspired Mollard to serve his country himself, and work to pay tribute to the sacrifices his family has made.



“They did something great for their country, as well as for other countries,” said Mollard. “I try to think about how I can make a change as big as that and what I can do to match what they gave. How can I do something that would make my family proud, and do something to where if they were alive today they would be proud.”



Another Sailor inspired by the courageous sacrifices of their family members is Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Elias Ericksen, a VFA 11, Avionics and Armaments division supervisor.



“Memorial Day is a day where I can take the time to think about my family members who served before me and gave their lives to defend the freedoms we have today,” said Ericksen. “It means a lot knowing that those before me were willing to stake their lives for a something bigger than just themselves.”



Much like Mollard, Ericksen’s great grandfather and grandfather both served in the U.S. military.



“My great grandfather, Charles F. Ericksen Sr., enlisted in the Navy as a boatswain’s mate after Pearl Harbor was attacked,” said Ericksen. “He served on the USS Ticonderoga (CV-14). On Jan. 21, 1945, they were hit by a kamikaze that breached the hangar deck, and then they sailed all the way home with a 10 degree port list.”



Ericksen Sr. became a firefighter and a contractor after his time in the service, passing away at the age of 61.



Ericksen’s grandfather, Charles F. Ericksen Jr., served in the armed forces as well, where he was a second lieutenant. in the Army. He served from 1966-1970, keeping watch over missile silos stateside during the Vietnam War, and informing the families of fallen service members of their loved-ones passing.



“If my family before me gave up their freedom to fight for ours, why couldn’t I?” said Ericksen. “My family serving is what inspired me to join the military.”



These Sailors serve proudly alongside their brothers and sisters in the Navy, honoring those who have gone before them. The sacrifices that service members have made to protect freedom and democracy around the world will always be remembered.



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.



