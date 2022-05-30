21st TSC Soldiers Observe Memorial Day across Europe

Photo By Sgt. Katelyn Myers | U.S. Army Spc. Bailey Ponchot with 39th Transportation, 21st Theater Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Katelyn Myers | U.S. Army Spc. Bailey Ponchot with 39th Transportation, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, right, salutes after handing the memorial wreath to Distinguished Guest Speaker Commissioner West, left, at the 2022 Memorial Day ceremony, at Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial, located just outside Saint-Avold, Moselle, France. Dedicated in 1960, the cemetery contains the largest number of graves of our military dead of World War II in Europe, totaling more than 10,000. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katelyn Myers) see less | View Image Page

Kaiserslautern, Germany – 21st Theater Sustainment Command Soldiers participated in multiple Memorial Day ceremonies across Germany and France on May 26 and 29, 2022.



The 21st TSC held a Memorial Day ceremony Thursday here to remember and honor the 34 men and women from the 21st TSC who died while defending our nation.



“The legacy of those that we honor today lives on because we know what motivated them. It was not for the wealth, it was not for fame, it was for their country,” said Col. Douglas LeVien, Deputy Commanding Officer, 21st Theater Sustainment Command. “So it is suitable that we gather here to remember the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Soldiers who gave the last full measure of devotion. It is those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice that we remember today.”



On May 29, 21st TSC Soldiers participated in ceremonies with French service members and government officials at American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries throughout France. At Lorraine American Cemetery, Saint-Avold, France, an Honor Guard Platoon of 26 Soldiers paid their respects to nearly 10,500 American servicemen and women laid to rest in the largest American World War II military cemetery in Europe.



"Getting the opportunity to participate in this year's Memorial Day ceremony was an honor for not only myself but also the Soldiers and NCOs in the 21st TSC," said Sgt. 1st Class Taveon Nottingham, the 21st TSC Honor Guard Platoon Sergeant, for Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial, Saint-Avold, France.



According to the ABMC website, following World War I, Congress recognized the need for federal control over the commemoration of American armed forces overseas. On March 4, 1923, President Warren Harding signed legislation that established the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) and made the new agency responsible for the construction of monuments honoring the American Expeditionary Forces.

The AMBC operates and maintains 26 permanent American military cemeteries and 32 federal memorials, monuments and markers, which are located in 17 foreign countries, the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the British Dependency of Gibraltar; four of the memorials are located within the United States.



The 21st Theater Sustainment Command executes assigned missions, and plans contingency operations in the European theater; while also serving as a Joint Security Area Operations. In doing so, the 21st TSC not only ensures a theater capable of supporting routine operations, but also deterrence and contingency operations. The 21st TSC also enables and facilitates the rapid receiving and deploying of military forces to maintain a strong Europe and execute joint security area operations.