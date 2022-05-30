380th Judge Advocate awards Airman with Morale Patch

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi | (From left) Major Gregory Speirs, the Staff Judge Advocate of the 380th Air...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi | (From left) Major Gregory Speirs, the Staff Judge Advocate of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Judge Advocate office, Senior Airman Estevan Gomez, a force protection escort with the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Alanna Metelka, the non-commissioned officer in-charge of the 380th AEW/JA, pose for a photo after drawing Gomez as the "Desert Legal" morale patch winner, May 18, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The drawing was to advertise the monthly JA newsletter which contains information necessary for Airmen stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo / Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi) see less | View Image Page

The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Judge Advocate office awarded Senior Airman Estevan Gomez, a force protection escort with the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, with a “Desert Legal” morale patch May 18, on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Gomez earned the chance to win the patch by completing a survey issued by the 380th AEW/JA.



The 380th AEW/JA will be choosing only one winner a month from a pool of Airmen who complete the survey – meaning those interested have 5 remaining opportunities to win.



To win, Airmen can go through the AF Connect app or look out for the JA newsletter which comes out the first of every month. The link for the survey can be found at the bottom of the first page and will be active until the fifteenth of each month. New winners will be selected on the sixteenth.



“The intent of the survey is outreach; a way to incentivize people to read the newsletter,” said Staff Sgt. Alanna Metelka, the non-commissioned officer in-charge of 380th AEW/JA. “There is a lot of good information in our newsletter that everyone needs to know about. Especially in a deployed environment like ADAB.”



The next iteration of the JA newsletter and opportunity to win the second “Desert Legal” patch is scheduled for June 1.