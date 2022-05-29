U.S. Coast Guard cautions public of weather conditions on Lake Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft

advisories around Lake Michigan continuing through Memorial Day. Potential hazards the public

should be aware of include 25 knot winds, 2 to 8 foot waves, rip currents, dense fog and the

chance of showers and thunderstorms.



Due to these conditions, the Coast Guard is advising the public to be cautious around Lake

Michigan and familiarize themselves with current weather conditions for Memorial Day.



Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414)

405-6436 or via email at Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil



-USCG-

