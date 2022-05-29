Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard cautions public of weather conditions on Lake Michigan

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    The National Weather Service has issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft
    advisories around Lake Michigan continuing through Memorial Day. Potential hazards the public
    should be aware of include 25 knot winds, 2 to 8 foot waves, rip currents, dense fog and the
    chance of showers and thunderstorms.

    Due to these conditions, the Coast Guard is advising the public to be cautious around Lake
    Michigan and familiarize themselves with current weather conditions for Memorial Day.

    Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414)
    405-6436 or via email at Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil

    -USCG-

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard cautions public of weather conditions on Lake Michigan, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

