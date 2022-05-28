Sailors Tour LA Firehouse During LAFW

Wilmington, Calif. (May 28, 2022) – Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participated in a tour the Los Angeles Task Force 38 firehouse located in Wilmington, Calif. during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 29, 2022.



The Sailors, through tours like these, have a chance to meet with LA firefighters and learn more about their day to day lives and experiences.



“The tours, in my option, are important because it connects people in the military to people in the community,” said Navy Airman Julian Workman, from Daytona Beach, Fla. “The tour changed my view on the emergency services.”



In the U.S. Navy, Sailors are required to learn firefighting skills aboard ships and may eventually pursue careers as civilian firefighters after leaving the service.



“In the beginning I had an open mindset and I got excited at the fire station tour because being a firefighter is something I would look at as a job if I were to get out of the Navy,” said Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Donald Newby, from Houston. “It gave me an insight into what they do and if it would be something interesting to me as a career field.”



During their visit to the firehouse, the Sailors took part into two ride-alongs, witnessing the expertise of the LA Fire Department first hand.



“I’d say my favorite part was responding to the emergencies,” said Newby.



Fleet Week is an annual, multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services held on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles over the Memorial Day Weekend. Free to the public, the event features public ship tours, military displays and equipment demonstrations, live entertainment, aircraft flyovers, and a Galley Wars culinary cook-off competition between Navy, Army, Marine and Coastguard teams. The event is May 24-30.



LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.29.2022 11:58 Story ID: 421784 Location: WILMINGTON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Tour LA Firehouse During LAFW, by PO1 Colin Sheridan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.