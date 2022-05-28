Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard Supports Memorial Day Observance

    Sharpsburg Memorial Day Observance

    Photo By Col. Wayde Minami | Specialist J. Andrew Cerda plays Taps during a Memorial Day observance in Sharpsburg,...... read more read more

    SHARPSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2022

    Story by Col. Wayde Minami 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Maryland Army National Guard gathered to support a Memorial Day observance held by the town of Sharpsburg, Maryland, May 28, 2022. The event, which is an annual tradition in the town, featured musical interludes played by the 229th Army Band and the laying of a memorial wreath by Command Sgt. Maj. James Nugent, Maryland Army National Guard senior enlisted leader. The ceremony concluded with the playing of Taps by a member of the band and the raising of the state and national colors to full staff. Following the ceremony, the town’s annual Memorial Day parade ensued.

    Memorial Day

