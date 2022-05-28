Maryland National Guard Supports Memorial Day Observance

Members of the Maryland Army National Guard gathered to support a Memorial Day observance held by the town of Sharpsburg, Maryland, May 28, 2022. The event, which is an annual tradition in the town, featured musical interludes played by the 229th Army Band and the laying of a memorial wreath by Command Sgt. Maj. James Nugent, Maryland Army National Guard senior enlisted leader. The ceremony concluded with the playing of Taps by a member of the band and the raising of the state and national colors to full staff. Following the ceremony, the town’s annual Memorial Day parade ensued.

