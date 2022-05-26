Commander dedicates conference room to 521st AMOW

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- Col. Adrienne Williams, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, dedicated the headquarters conference room to the wing at Ramstein Air Base, May 20.



“Whether it involves deployments or retrogrades, the 521st AMOW continues to raise the bar and revolutionize what it means to be an ‘en route.’ Our identity has evolved, elevated those around us, and has global mission impacts that reach to the highest levels of leadership in the world,” said Williams. “The world knows it can Depend On Us to get the mission done.”



The dedication took place on the Friday before May 21 as part of the wing’s “5-2-1 Day” celebrations.



“This wing has been incredibly busy across all 10 squadrons these past few years during my command.” Williams added, “we focused heavily on advancing rapid global mobility and shaping tomorrow’s en route, so I really wanted to stop and say ‘thank you’ to the innovative, empowered Airmen who make it happen.”



The plaque, which hangs outside the conference room, grants thanks to Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, former 521st AMOW commander, and his spouse, Mrs. Lynn Reed, who coined the wing motto, “Depend On Us,” during their command tour in 2012-2014.



“Our friends, our allies, our partners, our citizens, our national interests are depending on the fact that we are here in order to allow U.S. forces to leave the United States and be somewhere else,” said Reed. “Mobility is key, and we’re it.”



Since 2021, the conference room has undergone several modifications while staying operable as a key meeting site for in-person and virtual meetings and events.



The wall was renovated with handmade wood paneling, the motto and mission statement were adorned on the side in silver metal script, and shields were hung to represent the wing, two groups, all ten squadrons, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, and Air Mobility Command.



The dedication was a gesture of gratitude that also offered the opportunity to appreciate the wing’s heritage and preserve its history.



“Since it’s the Air Force’s 75th birthday, this May presented the perfect time time to stop, reflect, and honor the Airmen of the 521st AMOW in a special and permanent way,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Grisham, 521st AMOW command chief.



The wing continued to celebrate mobility Airmen through participation in the 721st Aerial Port Squadron annual Port Dawg memorial run followed by a barbecue event.

