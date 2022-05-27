Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Millar’s Nut-Brown Coffee jar

Courtesy Photo | A Millars Nut-Brown Coffee jar found at an archaeological dig at Fort McCoy, Wis., in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Millars Nut-Brown Coffee jar found at an archaeological dig at Fort McCoy, Wis., in 2015 is shown Nov. 18, 2021. In 2015, archaeologists with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands conducted investigations at 16 historical sites to determine their eligibility for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. At one of the sites, more than 800 artifacts were unearthed during excavations from the bottom of a small depression in the ground, which was later determined to be a dump site. The majority of the artifacts recovered were identified as large glass jars or fragments of jars that once contained Millar’s Nut-Brown Coffee. (Contributed photo) see less | View Image Page

“The Best Part of Wakin’ Up Is Folgers in Your Cup®” became one of the most recognizable coffee slogans in the early 1980s.



The artifact does not pertain to Folgers coffee, but rather Millar’s Nut-Brown Coffee. Millar’s had a number of advertisement slogans to sell their product including, “Better Coffee…Better Flavor!,” “Millar’s Nut-Brown Coffee gives you what other coffees only promise!,” and “Flavor as good as its Aroma” to list a few.



In 2015, archaeologists with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands conducted investigations at 16 historical sites to determine their eligibility for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.



At one of the sites, more than 800 artifacts were unearthed during excavations from the bottom of a small depression in the ground, which was later determined to be a dump site. The majority of the artifacts recovered were identified as large glass jars or fragments of jars that once contained Millar’s Nut-Brown Coffee.



Millar’s Nut-Brown Coffee was produced and packaged by E.B. Millar and Company. The company was established in 1870. They had two locations, one in Chicago and the other in Denver. The Chicago location most likely came first, as the building at the Denver location was built by the company in 1892. The Denver location was still in use when a fire occurred at the building on June 14, 1964.



Newspaper ads for the products of E.B. Millar and Company were printed from 1919 into the 1960’s. One newspaper ad from 1919 stated, “Why use inferior grades of coffee when you can buy the best/grades for the same money. Millar’s coffees are the very best and always give you the same pleasant taste in the cup.” The coffee must have been enjoyed by whomever discarded the jars, as at least 17 jars and bases of jars that once contained Millar’s Nut-Brown Coffee were recovered from the base of the depression.



Like most Americans, many archaeologists love coffee. Despite this, the treasure trove of Millar’s Nut-Brown Coffee jars were not enough to justify recommending the site where they were found eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.



The refuse pit was determined to date to the early to middle 20th century, with most of the garbage being thrown away after 1946, and during a timeframe in which the U.S. Military owned the land. It certainly shows that coffee has always been popular in this area of the country.



All archaeological work conducted at Fort McCoy was sponsored by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. Visitors and employees are reminded they should not collect artifacts on Fort McCoy or other government lands and leave the digging to the professionals.



Any individual who excavates, removes, damages, or otherwise alters or defaces any historic or prehistoric site, artifact, or object of antiquity on Fort McCoy is in violation of federal law.



The discovery of any archaeological artifact should be reported to the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



(Article and photo prepared by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands under agreement with Fort McCoy.)