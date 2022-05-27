Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 Conducts Bilateral Training with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

PHILIPPINE SEA (NNS) - Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 conducted bilateral training with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) personnel from JS Teruzuki (DD 116) May 24-26 during USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group’s (CSG 5) 2022 deployment.



JS Teruzuki joined Commander, Task Force 70/CSG 5 on May 24 and integrated with the DESRON 15 team, enhancing interoperability and surface operations while supporting the strike group during carrier qualifications for Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5. This builds on the training JS Teruzuki conducted with CSG 5 units during Ronald Reagan’s sea trials that concluded May 17.



“It’s a pleasure to work alongside Cmdr. Sato and the JS Teruzuki team,” said Capt. Walt Mainor, deputy commodore of DESRON 15 and embarked sea combat commander. “The integration of Teruzuki into the strike group demonstrates our interoperability with our regional ally. The synchronization we continue to develop allows us to conduct various trainings and bilateral exercises improving leadership at all levels, including individual proficiency, and sharpens command and control skills while challenging participants to adapt to changing conditions.”



JS Teruzuki and DESRON 15 conducted various training evolutions to include visit board search and seizure (VBSS), Expendable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target (EMATT), and electronic warfare exercises, which demonstrate the commitment of the U.S. and Japan to share information together at sea.



“JS Teruzuki executed their responsibilities well,” said Lt. Kristi Chardon, Air Defense Officer from USS Antietam (CG 54). “From the Air Missile Defense Commander’s perspective, they executed their responsibilities well and helped in the role as the alternate Air Missile Defense Air Commander for CSG 5 enhancing our bilateral relations with our JMSDF counterparts.”



The alliance between the JMSDF and U.S. Navy seeks to advance joint operations, interoperability, and other principles that underpin security and well-being for the Indo-Pacific region.



“Through conducting bilateral exercise with DESRON 15 and integrating with US Carrier Strike Group, we have achieved improving tactical integration and interoperability,” said Cmdr. Takashi Sato, commanding officer, JS Teruzuki. “In such ways JMSDF and U.S. Navy cooperate closely and sail together in multiple seas. We keep maintaining and strengthening cooperative action capability.”



The embarked DESRON staff is supporting the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, which departed Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) May 20 to support security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



Destroyer Squadron 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principle Surface Force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and with the help of 35 other maritime-nation allies and partners, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.27.2022 23:06 Story ID: 421769 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 Conducts Bilateral Training with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.