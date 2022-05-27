3-4 Cavalry Squadron changes command

Courtesy Photo | The 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander Col. Josh Bookout gives a speech during...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander Col. Josh Bookout gives a speech during the 3rd Cavalry, 4th Squadron change of command ceremony between outgoing commander Lt. Col. Walt Reed and incoming commander Lt. Col. Josh Suthoff on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 26, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - The 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Commander Lt. Col. Walt Reed relinquished command of the Raider Squadron to Lt. Col. Josh Suthoff during a change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 26, 2022.



Reed assumed command in the summer of 2020 amidst the Covid pandemic and navigated health and safety requirements while leading the Raiders through U.S. Army Pacific's first ever Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation in preparation for Operation Pathways 22.



"As proud as I am of the considerable achievements of this Squadron, I am more proud of the way the this team came together around a common set of goals and accomplished things I never dreamed would be possible," said Reed. "We have fought through tremendous adversity to build a team that believes in the mission, takes care of each other, and I can say with full confidence absolutely deserves its place in the long and distinguished legacy of this Squadron."



Although Reed is leaving the Bronco Brigade he won't be going far. Reed's next position is the G3 for 25th Infantry Division, just a short walk down Kolekole Ave. on Schofield Barracks.



Col. Josh Bookout, the 3IBCT commander highlighted Reed's accomplishments and acknowledged his wife and kids for their support during his remarks, while also welcoming Suthoff and his Family to the Bronco Brigade.



"Walt, everything you do is conducted in a first class manner, and it was evident in the command climate within the Raiders. The division is extremely fortunate to retain you for another year as you transition into Lightning 3," said Bookout. "Thankfully, as we lose the Reeds we gain the Suthoffs. Lt Col. Josh Suthoff comes to the Bronco Brigade with an impeccable reputation and I can think of no officer better suited to assume the mantle of the Raider Squadron."



Suthoff joins the Bronco Brigade from Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he last served as the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, V Corps. When asked about taking command, Suthoff highlighted his grandfather as the beacon that planted the seed for service.



"It all feels so surreal, having the privilege to take command of a historic squadron like 3-4 CAV. When I was a kid I constantly played Army on the farm and would listen to my grandfather recount his experiences in World War II, this is the realization of a lifelong dream," said Suthoff. "LTC Reed, the officers, NCOs, and Soldiers have built a fast, agile, and lethal squadron with a great reputation for their professionalism and warfighting capability."



Over the next few months, Troopers assigned to 3-4 CAV will deploy to both Malaysia and Brunei in support of Operation Pathways exercises Keris Strike and Pahlawan Warrior.