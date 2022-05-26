On Screen: NSGL’s Funeral Honors Team Featured on TV

Clad in their cleanest summer whites, Great Lakes area Sailors join together on the lawn of the Bohemian National Cemetery. The team executes their funeral honors with sharp movements and perfectly timed calls – only this time for cameras. As the director calls out “action” once again, they smoothly pop to attention.

The Naval Station Great Lakes Funeral Honors Team and Rifle Team recently performed their traditional services on an episode of Chicago Med. Off camera, the teams contain uniformed service members providing flag folding, rifle salutes, and occasionally pall bearing services for current and former service members that have passed. The teams have served over 500 funerals in 2022 so far.

“I see it as a reminder why I join,” said Engineman 1st Class Olga Carillo, one of the coordinators for the team. “The veterans before me have done their sacrifice to protect this country whether they were born in or immigrated into. Also, present an honorable service to the family who after many years of support and stood by their vet that they are given a proper thank you from us for their sacrifices of keeping it together in the homefront.”

The Naval Station Great Lakes Funeral Honors team handles services all over the Midwest, including Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan. Great Lakes is the largest Navy installation in the Midwest. However, its rifle team – consisting of Sailors across three commands – is the only one in the region and has covered services in over seven states. Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joseph Tadeo, the rifle team coordinator, states that the Navy’s involvement on set provided a great example of what an actual service in the Navy looks like.

“I believe that the funeral honor detail – whether rifle team or flag detail – are very important because regardless if it’s just for a TV show, we still want the public to know what it’s like being in the shoes of those who currently serving and served in the armed forces of the United States and what it’s like for the family of those men and women that are no longer with us,” said Tadeo. “And to show that we are thankful for their service and we take honor their memories and help them laid to rest with honor and dignity.”

Fire Controlman 1st Class Cedric Demming, the Funeral Honors Team coordinator, states that the team adds a level of authenticity to the show. Among the chaos of hair and makeup and costume coordinators fussing over uniforms, the moment portrayed the reality a lot of families face.

“At first I felt skeptical about doing a pretend funeral honors for a TV show because I take a lot of pride in the services that we do in the funeral honor detail,” said Carillo. “The tears that the families shed are not fake, so it’s personal for me. And to pretend, the first few tries I was nervous. Then I came to realize that if they’re going to have this part added to their show, then it has to be done right, whether I was there or not.”

“Active and reserve shipmates continuously volunteer to honor and pay our nation’s final respects to our Navy veterans, comforting grieving families,” said Command Master Chief Anthony Corey. “I am extremely proud of the Funeral Honors team!”

