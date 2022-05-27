DCSA Ceremony Transfers DITMAC System of Systems and NISS Charters to New Program Leadership

Photo By Christopher Gillis | QUANTICO, Va. (May 20, 2022) – Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Gillis | QUANTICO, Va. (May 20, 2022) – Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Program Executive Officer (PEO) Terry Carpenter presents the National Industrial Security System (NISS) program management charter to David Drys. As the new program manager of NISS, Drys assumes responsibility of the DCSA System of Record for industrial security oversight accessible by industry, government, and DCSA personnel. NISS modernized the National Industrial Security Program information environment to provide government and industry stakeholders with a data-driven, collaborative, integrated capability to assess and mitigate risk. see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. – The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) held a Program Executive Office (PEO) Charter Ceremony to transfer the charters of two programs impacting national security to new program managers.



The PEO Charter Ceremony comprised Change of Charters representing the DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center (DITMAC) System of Systems (SoS) Program and the National Industrial Security System (NISS) Program.



“When we think about acquisition programs, we think about significant capabilities that affect warfighting and national security and that’s what we’re talking about today,” said DCSA Program Executive Officer (PEO) Terry Carpenter at the May 20 ceremony. “Whether it be the security of people, weapon systems, what our warfighters carry out on the front line – or what we need to accomplish to protect our way of life and democracy in the United States – these programs you will hear about really do impact national security.”



During the ceremony, Carpenter presented outgoing DITMAC SoS Program Manager Charles Washington with the DCSA Director’s Achievement Award for significant contributions to DCSA from January 2018 to April 2022.



“Mr. Washington successfully assisted the DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center in furthering the ability to expeditiously identify and track the insider threat portfolio and facilitating protection of our nation’s employee and DOD equities,” according to the citation read by the ceremony’s moderator. “His work across the DOD and Intelligence Communities secured innovative capabilities to expand and streamline DITMAC requirements.”



Carpenter presented outgoing National Industrial Security System (NISS) Acting Program Manager Christopher Carrigan – who also managed and continues to serve as the Cloud Services and Data Management (CSDM) program manager through June – with the DCSA Exceptional Service Award for sustained exemplary service to the agency from September 2018 to May 2022.



“During this time period, Mr. Carrigan distinguished himself by demonstrating unparalleled program leadership and extraordinary record of achievements as the chief architect and driving force behind the creation of the DCSA CSDM program,” according to the citation. “He continuously identified ways to improve operations that led CSDM to becoming one of the most transformational programs within DCSA. His rapid establishment of capabilities and cross-functional group of experts provided internal and external tenants with Cloud Services and Big Data Platform options, supporting all facets of the DCSA mission.”



At that point, Carpenter executed the change of charters between the outgoing and incoming program managers.



First, Washington relinquished his charter to Carpenter who, in turn, presented it to Erin Lambert as the new program manager of DITMAC SoS – an enterprise level capability for managing and analyzing insider threat information. The program currently supports 43 DOD components and is the primary tool for capturing, consolidating, storing, analyzing and managing insider threat data.



Next, Carrigan relinquished his position as the acting NISS program manager by handing his charter to Carpenter who, in turn, presented it David Drys, designating him as the new NISS program manager.



NISS is the DCSA System of Record for industrial security oversight accessible by industry, government, and DCSA personnel. It modernized the National Industrial Security Program information environment to provide government and industry stakeholders with a data-driven, collaborative, integrated capability to assess and mitigate risk.



“As a program manager, you maintain the perspective in managing programs and will report directly to the program executive officer,” the ceremony’s narrator stated after each new program manager received their respective charters. “Among numerous other duties, you will keep the leadership fully informed of program status and report any matters that could affect DCSA’s ultimate commitment to the program.”



Program managers – under the supervision of the PEO and the component acquisition executive – are responsible for planning acquisition programs and preparing to meet key objectives while implementing approved acquisition and product support strategies.



As DCSA PEO, Carpenter oversees a portfolio of enterprise-wide information technology programs for the development and delivery of innovative information technology solutions, advancing DCSA’s broad-spectrum national security capabilities.



Before serving for more than four years as the DITMAC SoS program manager, Washington supported various organizations as a government leader in the information technology field.



Carrigan – known as a technological visionary with the knowledge and intuition to lead change – joined the former Defense Security Service (now DCSA) in September 2018. He previously served as an information technology specialist at the Defense Information Systems Agency for five years within the agency’s cyber directorate. While serving as the NISS acting program manager, he also served as the DCSA program manager for Cloud Services and Data Management to oversee and execute a cloud services strategy servicing multiple platforms, applications and program mission requirements within a centralized cloud structure.



Lambert takes on a new responsibility as DITMAC SoS program manager after serving myriad positions within a U.S. Navy PEO, including her tenure as assistant program manager for the Navy Electronic Procurement System under the PEO Manpower, Logistics, and Business Solutions within the Naval Warfare Information Systems Command. She also served as the director of Business Programs and Strategy for the Office of Naval Research Acquisition Department, providing leadership, project management and technical support for the command’s pre- and post-award procurement and assistance systems. She has extensive experience working with Navy, DOD and federal acquisition systems.



Drys begins to lead NISS as its program manager after a career that included U.S. Navy active duty service from 1997 to 2004 and service in various positions within a U.S. Navy PEO, including: deputy program manager for Advanced Development and Future Capabilities Unmanned and Weapons; deputy program manager for PMA-242 Direct and Time Sensitive Strike Program; portfolio manager for Naval Aircraft Weapons Center Aircraft Division Special Projects; and assistant deputy program manager for PMA-262 Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program; and operations research analyst for the Advanced Development Program Office X-47 Program.