Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Great Lakes’ infrastructure grows $31.5 million stronger from Work Plan, Consolidated Appropriations Act

    Great Lakes’ infrastructure grows $31.5 million stronger from Work Plan, Consolidated Appropriations Act

    Photo By William Dowell | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, is receiving nearly $26.7 million...... read more read more

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Story by William Dowell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    DETROIT- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, is receiving nearly $26.7 million in the Fiscal Year 2022 Work Plan for operations and maintenance of Michigan river and harbor projects.

    The FY22 Work Plan funding is in addition to the $4.8 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, $117.2 million of FY22 President’s Budget and $561 million of FY22 funding from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.

    “This is exciting for the Detroit District to be able to provide engineering solutions to Great Lakes region infrastructure with these historic investments,” said Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Scott Katalenich. “It will be challenging, especially with today’s unprecedented global supply chain disruptions and workforce challenges, but repairing, maintaining, and improving our harbors and federal navigation channels is essential to the economic strength of our Nation.”

    Projects to receive additional funding through the FY 22 Work Plan:
    Alpena Harbor, MI $300,000
    Black River, Port Huron, MI $200,000
    Cedar River Harbor, MI $50,000
    Charlevoix Harbor, MI $300,000
    Detroit River, MI $2,000,000
    Grand Marais Harbor, MI $300,000
    Lexington Harbor, MI $395,000
    Manistee Harbor, MI $300,000
    Manistique Harbor, MI $300,000
    Monroe Harbor, MI $2,000,000
    Pentwater Harbor, MI $650,000
    Saginaw River, MI $1,500,000
    South Haven Harbor, MI $50,000
    St. Joseph Harbor, MI $280,000
    St. Marys River, MI $15,125,000

    Great Lakes Fishery & Ecosystem Restoration (GLFER):
    Au Sable River, MI, Sea Lamprey Trap Design and Construction $400,000
    Bad River, MI, Sea Lamprey Barrier Feasibility Study $100,000
    Au Gres River, MI, Sea Lamprey Trap Construction $750,000
    North Lansing Dam, MI, Feasibility Study $500,000
    Lake St. Clair Metropark, MI, Feasibility Study $100,000

    Operation, Management Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center
    Duluth-Superior Harbor, MN & WI $188,000

    The $4.8 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 signed in March includes:

    • $1.675 million for North Branch Ecorse Creek, MI, Flood Risk Management Project design
    • $200,000 to initiate a Menominee River, MI & WI, study to investigate navigation channel deepening
    • $1.85 million for a Northeastern Minnesota Environmental Infrastructure Program to design and construct stormwater and sewer improvements
    • $100,000 to begin Port of Muskegon, MI, study for harbor navigation improvements
    • $1 million to renourish South Haven Harbor, MI, shoreline

    Additional information regarding the entire Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year 2022 Work Plan can be found here:
    https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/civil-works/budget/

    The Detroit District delivers vital engineering solutions, in collaboration with our partners, to secure our Nation, energize our economy and reduce disaster risk.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 13:18
    Story ID: 421742
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Lakes’ infrastructure grows $31.5 million stronger from Work Plan, Consolidated Appropriations Act, by William Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Great Lakes’ infrastructure grows $31.5 million stronger from Work Plan, Consolidated Appropriations Act

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Michigan Harbors
    FY 22 Work Plan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT