Great Lakes’ infrastructure grows $31.5 million stronger from Work Plan, Consolidated Appropriations Act

DETROIT- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, is receiving nearly $26.7 million in the Fiscal Year 2022 Work Plan for operations and maintenance of Michigan river and harbor projects.



The FY22 Work Plan funding is in addition to the $4.8 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, $117.2 million of FY22 President’s Budget and $561 million of FY22 funding from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.



“This is exciting for the Detroit District to be able to provide engineering solutions to Great Lakes region infrastructure with these historic investments,” said Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Scott Katalenich. “It will be challenging, especially with today’s unprecedented global supply chain disruptions and workforce challenges, but repairing, maintaining, and improving our harbors and federal navigation channels is essential to the economic strength of our Nation.”



Projects to receive additional funding through the FY 22 Work Plan:

Alpena Harbor, MI $300,000

Black River, Port Huron, MI $200,000

Cedar River Harbor, MI $50,000

Charlevoix Harbor, MI $300,000

Detroit River, MI $2,000,000

Grand Marais Harbor, MI $300,000

Lexington Harbor, MI $395,000

Manistee Harbor, MI $300,000

Manistique Harbor, MI $300,000

Monroe Harbor, MI $2,000,000

Pentwater Harbor, MI $650,000

Saginaw River, MI $1,500,000

South Haven Harbor, MI $50,000

St. Joseph Harbor, MI $280,000

St. Marys River, MI $15,125,000



Great Lakes Fishery & Ecosystem Restoration (GLFER):

Au Sable River, MI, Sea Lamprey Trap Design and Construction $400,000

Bad River, MI, Sea Lamprey Barrier Feasibility Study $100,000

Au Gres River, MI, Sea Lamprey Trap Construction $750,000

North Lansing Dam, MI, Feasibility Study $500,000

Lake St. Clair Metropark, MI, Feasibility Study $100,000



Operation, Management Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center

Duluth-Superior Harbor, MN & WI $188,000



The $4.8 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 signed in March includes:



• $1.675 million for North Branch Ecorse Creek, MI, Flood Risk Management Project design

• $200,000 to initiate a Menominee River, MI & WI, study to investigate navigation channel deepening

• $1.85 million for a Northeastern Minnesota Environmental Infrastructure Program to design and construct stormwater and sewer improvements

• $100,000 to begin Port of Muskegon, MI, study for harbor navigation improvements

• $1 million to renourish South Haven Harbor, MI, shoreline



Additional information regarding the entire Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year 2022 Work Plan can be found here:

https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/civil-works/budget/



The Detroit District delivers vital engineering solutions, in collaboration with our partners, to secure our Nation, energize our economy and reduce disaster risk.



