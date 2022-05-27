USS Texas (SSN 775) holds change of command

KITTERY, Maine – Cmdr. Kenneth T. Cooke turned command of USS Texas (SSN 775) over to Cmdr. Kenneth C. Ingle in a traditional change of command ceremony held Friday, May 27, at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.



USS Texas is a Virginia-class fast attack submarine assigned to Submarine Squadron 2 at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance. USS Texas shifted homeports from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to Groton, Connecticut, in late summer of 2020 before continuing on to the Kittery shipyard.



“We have come a long way over the past two years, starting out in the Pacific in Pearl Harbor, then shifting homeports to Groton and then here to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard,” said Cooke. “Executing that type of journey, across multiple fleets' areas of operations and between multiple squadrons, can be challenging under the best of circumstances. But during two years of a worldwide pandemic, when movement of personnel and supplies were restricted and far more complicated, we tested this crew's mettle in ways that we never could have expected. Still, the men and women of Texas rolled up their sleeves and got the job done.



“They inspired me every day, and they continue to do so here in the shipyard, as we have worked to return Texas to the fleet stronger, tougher and better than ever before,” he continued. “Leading this crew has been the honor of my career, and I can’t wait to see the great things that USS Texas does in the future under the leadership of Cmdr. Ingle.”



Following his command tour, Cooke is transitioning to a position in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.



SSN 775 was commissioned in 2006 as the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the Lone Star State. The first two were battleships, commissioned in 1895 and 1914, respectively. The third was a Virginia-class guided-missile cruiser in service from 1977 through 1993.



Capt. Matthew Boland, commander of Submarine Squadron 12, which oversaw USS Texas during its time in Connecticut and through the early stages of its time at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, was the keynote speaker at Friday’s ceremony.



The submarine Texas is 377 feet long and has a 34-foot beam, as well as a crew of more than 130 Navy personnel.



“It's commonly said that a ship’s crew takes on the likeness of its commanding officer, and I have been truly motivated by the dedication, work ethic and commitment to excellence I've seen displayed by the crew of Texas,” said Ingle. “I'm motivated and humbled by this exceptional team, and I'm excited to work alongside everyone here to get this state-of-the art submarine back in the fight. Together, we'll make sure everyone knows: ‘Don't mess with Texas.’”



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

