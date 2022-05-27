Homeport PT Clinic Opens at NHB

Photo By Douglas Stutz | The doctor is in...there’s a new tweak and twist being offered for active duty,...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | The doctor is in...there’s a new tweak and twist being offered for active duty, retirees and family members enrolled at Naval Hospital Bremerton Family Medicine and Pediatric clinics. There is now Homeport Physical Therapy available to provide timely support for all patients with acute care needs provided by Dr. Hannah Leon, physical therapist and doctor of physical therapy (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

There’s a new tweak and twist being offered for active duty, retirees and family members enrolled at Naval Hospital Bremerton Family Medicine and Pediatric clinics.



There is now Homeport Physical Therapy available to provide timely support for all patients with acute care needs.



“We’re providing same day access. If a patient comes in for an appointment with their primary care manager and they have a back issue which has been aggravated or chronic pain which has flared up, they can be sent directly here to be seen,” said Dr. Hannah Leon, physical therapist and doctor of physical therapy.



“What we’ve done is eliminate the need for a referral by their provider for physical therapy with a Family Medicine or Pediatric patient,” added Lt. Heather Walmer, Family Medicine interim department head and clinic manager. “We hope to see as many patients in as possible. Being able to provide same day service is really beneficial.”



Physical Therapists like Leon specialize in helping patients – some as young as two months – by specific techniques on how to reduce or eliminate pain, aid the healing of an acute injury, delay or even avoid surgery completely, prepare for a surgical procedure and recovery, restore mobility, balance, or normal gait, prevent re-injury, and provide education on preventing future injuries. Leon attests that the educational portion of any treatment is just as important as the hands-on support.



“We can help a lot for someone in pain. There’s no surgery and no medications. It’s low risk, fun, and also educational, with a little homework, too,” Leon said.



The most common types of ailments routinely seen at NHB’s Physical Therapy Department are low back pain, knee pain, and post-surgical conditions. The same holds true in Homeport Physical Therapy.



In her capacity, Leon can diagnose and treat individuals of all ages who have medical problems or other health-related conditions that limit their abilities to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives. This may include diagnosis and management of movement dysfunction as well as enhancement of physical and functional abilities. Physical therapists can also help restore, maintain, and promote optimum physical function, as well as improved wellness, fitness, and quality of life as it relates to each patient’s needs, movement and health.



“Our Family Medicine patients have all been so glad at being seen the dame day they come in for an appointment with their provider. It can take a few days at times to get another referral. But this way we get them in here and get treatment going to immediately help them,” stated Leon.



Whether helping mend a twisted ankle or tweaked back, assisting an injured patient to recover after a fall, and even dealing with vertigo – officially known as vestibular rehabilitation therapy - the Homeport Physical Therapy offers timely patient-centered care.



“There is no walk-in service provided,” clarified Walmer. “Everyone treated in Home Port Physical Therapy will be sent from their Family Medicine or Pediatric provider.”