In honor of the significance of Memorial Day, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton held a “Fallen and Unforgotten 5K,” to memorialize those lost, every step along the way, May 26, 2022.



Participants from NMRTC Bremerton as well as USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) ran, walked and rucked along the winding course organized by NMRTC Bremerton’s 124th Hospital Corps Ball Committee.



“It important for us to know Memorial Day weekend is not just about time off. It’s to remember all those who didn’t make it home,” shared Chief Hospital Corpsman Danny Garcia, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Bangor leading chief petty officer and command fitness leader coordinator.



Although hospital corpsmen weren’t the only ones legging out the 3.1 mile distance, they were the most, along with master-at-arms and Dental Corps staff being represented.



The Hospital Corps is also the only enlisted corps in the military, as well as the most decorated group of enlisted men and women.



Since being established on June 17, 1898, corpsmen have been recognized with 22 Medals of Honor, 178 Navy Crosses, 31 Distinguished Service Medals, and 946 Silver Stars. There are 20 ships named in their honor. One of the branch health clinics for the NMRTC Bremerton honors one of those Medal of Honor recipients by being named The David R. Ray Health Center, Naval Station Everett.



The recognition under fire has come at a heavy cost with the Hospital Corps ranks suffering since their inception.



NMRTC Bremerton remembers. At the command’s Hospital Corps Heroes Wall of Honor unveiled in 2015, the engraved names of 57 corpsmen lost during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom added another. A solemn ceremony was held to include Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton Soviak, killed during a suicide bombing August 26, 2021, at the Abbey Gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan.



Soviak and the other 57, along with every other soldier, sailor, airmen and Marine who has fallen, but unforgotten were remembered today. Every Step of the way.



Armed Forces Day: Honors those currently serving in the Armed Forces.

Memorial Day: Honors those who died in service to the nation.

Veterans Day: Honors those living who wore the cloth of the nation serving their country.