Baby Birds Flex Their Wings at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

(YORKTOWN, VA) – As spring has sprung so have the baby birds from their nests.



On 11 May Boatswain Mate, Second Class, James Coley thought he was alone while standing watch, but huddled in the corner of the Quarterdeck was a baby bird. BM2 Coley carefully picked it up and placed it back outside.



Naval Weapons Station Yorktown is known for its award winning Natural Resources program but is also home to a wide variety of flora and fauna.



David Wilburn, Environmental Protection Specialist, came by to assist and evaluate the situation. He looked at the young bird and soon found its sibling nearby under a shrub. It wasn’t long before he determined that the mother bird was teaching them to fly.



NWS Yorktown personnel work in harmony with a variety of wildlife and every now and then they pay us a visit.

