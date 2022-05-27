The Belvoir Community Committee is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Thrift Shop Scholarship Program. Each of these winners have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship.



The winners of the Academic Achievement Award for graduating seniors are:

Kayla Nocerito, Lake Braddock Secondary School

Kayla Howerton, Mount Vernon High School

Riley Marsalis, Marsalis Academy

Elise Marsalis, Marsalis Academy

Alejandra Escobar, Hayfield Secondary School



These awards recognize and honor the scholastic achievements and community service of the winners and the contribution their military sponsors have made to the country.

The Belvoir Thrift Shop Scholarship Program is made possible through the hard work of our volunteers who regularly donate their time to the Thrift Shop, and the staff.

We wish to express our thanks to the Belvoir Community for its continued support of our work.

The Thrift Shop’s website is fortbelvoirthriftshop.org, which has updates and information.

The Belvoir Thrift Shop has been serving this community for 72 years.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.27.2022 08:08 Story ID: 421715 Location: FORT BELVOIR , VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Belvoir Thrift Shop awards scholarships, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.