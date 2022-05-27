Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    409th Air Expeditionary Group civil affairs strengthens partnerships in Niger

    ATTIMICK, NIGER

    05.27.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    ATTIMICK, Niger-- U.S. service members assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group recently met with the village chief of Attimick, Niger.

    The civil affairs team discussed ways to achieve sustainable economic growth for the village and its residents. They also used the opportunity to build relationships and enjoyed a game of soccer with children from the village.

    These engagements serve as a tool to gather information and build rapport within the local community, strengthening a long-standing partnership between the U.S. and the citizens of Niger.

    ​​As invited guests of the government of Niger, the U.S. military is committed to enabling our Nigerien partner’s ability to provide security and stability to its citizens.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Africa
    allies
    civil affairs
    partnership
    Niger
    409AEG

