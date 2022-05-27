409th Air Expeditionary Group civil affairs strengthens partnerships in Niger

ATTIMICK, Niger-- U.S. service members assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group recently met with the village chief of Attimick, Niger.
The civil affairs team discussed ways to achieve sustainable economic growth for the village and its residents. They also used the opportunity to build relationships and enjoyed a game of soccer with children from the village.
These engagements serve as a tool to gather information and build rapport within the local community, strengthening a long-standing partnership between the U.S. and the citizens of Niger.
As invited guests of the government of Niger, the U.S. military is committed to enabling our Nigerien partner’s ability to provide security and stability to its citizens.
