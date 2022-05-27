409th Air Expeditionary Group civil affairs strengthens partnerships in Niger

Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | U.S. service members assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group discuss ways to...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | U.S. service members assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group discuss ways to achieve sustainable economic growth for the village of Attimick, Niger, with Mano Ihya, the village chief, and a group of villagers, May 18, 2022. These engagements serve as a tool used by civil affairs to gather information and build rapport within the local community, strengthening a long-standing partnership between the U.S. and the citizens of Niger. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs) see less | View Image Page

ATTIMICK, Niger-- U.S. service members assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group recently met with the village chief of Attimick, Niger.



The civil affairs team discussed ways to achieve sustainable economic growth for the village and its residents. They also used the opportunity to build relationships and enjoyed a game of soccer with children from the village.



These engagements serve as a tool to gather information and build rapport within the local community, strengthening a long-standing partnership between the U.S. and the citizens of Niger.



​​As invited guests of the government of Niger, the U.S. military is committed to enabling our Nigerien partner’s ability to provide security and stability to its citizens.