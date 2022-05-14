Devoted Hawaii ANG spouse takes home Joan Orr Award

Affectionate smiles and excited greetings follow Lucy Morris as she walks through the halls of the fighter squadron. Her endearing replies and the sincere conversations with Airmen encompass the true meaning of genuine support for squadron members and their families in her role as a 'key ohana spouse.'



For several years Morris, spouse of Maj. Morris, 199th Fighter Squadron, has devoted time and energy as a key spouse to members and families in the squadron. But as the pandemic hit, she realized that the extra time spent went a long way. Her gracious attitude and selfless efforts did not go unnoticed, as her local efforts were recognized at the national level as she became the recipient of the Air National Guard's 2021 Joan Orr Spouse of the Year.



The Joan Orr Spouse of the Year Award honors significant contributions made by non-military spouses of Air Force members.



"It gives me such joy when people know they can trust me with what are sometimes very important issues to their ohana," said Morris, a native of Australia who moved to Hawaii in 2013. "I felt this was a good way to give back to the Hawaiian Raptors who had supported me so well when I was a new military spouse."



Upon moving to Hawaii, she embraced a journey in a new country and a new culture, leading to the need to turn to others for assistance.



"I didn't know anything about the military or Hawaii," said Morris. "I was blessed to be encompassed by the military community and spouse network who scooped me up and taught me everything I know; they became my support and friends."



Since then, she's distinguished herself as a Key Spouse by volunteering with the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadrons as part of a Total Force Integration team known as the 'Hawaiian Raptors' in the local community.



Last year alone, she volunteered more than 280 hours to the squadron's programs and community projects. Amongst her many contributions, she played a vital role in spearheading the Parent Relief Mission Support program that provided a friendly face and a safe space for childcare for parents struggling to find care during the pandemic. Her timely efforts, along with the Hawaiian Raptor spouse team, established a geographically organized-emergency housing plan that provides a haven for 47 Total Force Integration families in a natural or civil disaster. As an essential contributor to the family hardship program, she cooks and delivers meals and distributes vital supplies to families undergoing unexpected life difficulties.



After all she does for the squadron, Morris still manages to find time to volunteer outside of the unit. She's passionate about connecting her spouse network with Hawaiian cultural programs such as those offered by the Kualoa Ranch and the Manoa Heritage Center. She also dedicates time to the Hawaii Food Bank, helping to distribute food and supplies to hundreds of Hawaii families.



"I have always enjoyed volunteering and being a social connector," Morris said. "My goal is to encourage more units around the country to instill a strong Key Spouse program, I really hope this program will continue to grow stronger."



Nominees for the award are evaluated in several categories, including participation in base and community activities, self-improvement efforts, voluntary service in Air Force-related organizations and activities, contributions to the state or to the nation, and contributions to the resolution of contemporary social problems.



"I could not be more proud and pleased with Lucy's efforts alongside the Key Ohana Team," said Col. Kevin Horton, 199th Fighter Squadron commander. "Her significant support with the 'Hawaiian Raptors' and her selfless contributions in the community is a true testament to the value she brings to not just our Airmen, but to all the lives she's impacted."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.27.2022 02:34 Story ID: 421704 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Devoted Hawaii ANG spouse takes home Joan Orr Award, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.