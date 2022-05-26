Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam along with GovGuam partners to conduct a full-scale infectious disease exercise

WHO: U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Department of Public Health & Social Services, Port Authority of Guam, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Customs and Quarantine Agency

WHAT: Maritime Response to Infectious Disease (MRID): Ebola

WHERE: Port Authority of Guam, Hotel Wharf

WHEN: Wednesday – Friday, June 1-3, 2022 from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm



SANTA RITA, Guam – U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Government of Guam stakeholders, and industry partners will conduct a full-scale maritime training exercise at the Port Authority of Guam, Piti, June 1-3, 2022.



The purpose of this interagency training exercise is to prepare Guam to respond to and contain an outbreak of a highly infectious disease, like the Ebola virus. This will require federal, territory, local and industry partners to respond and recover from a simulated outbreak on a passenger vessel docked at the wharf.



The exercise will test the island’s ability to respond in a collaborative way and mitigate a simulated outbreak by securing affected critical infrastructure and vessel areas within the Port of Guam/Cabras Island and ensuring the Port of Guam remains open, sustaining the economic viability to the island of Guam.



“It is crucial that we exercise the various agency plans for emergencies like infectious disease in a controlled environment, enabling the emergency response community on Guam to effectively respond to and mitigate real world issues,” said Capt. Nick Simmons, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Captain of the Port.



The exercise will include representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies, fire department, medical/EMS personnel, emergency management personnel and the maritime industry, Coast Guard and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The public may expect to see increased law enforcement and emergency response personnel activity in the vicinity of the Port of Guam for the duration of the exercise.



For media inquiries regarding the training exercise, contact Lt. j.g. Edward Oingerang, Sector Guam Public Affairs Officer at (671) 683-8293 or edward.m.oingerang@uscg.mil

