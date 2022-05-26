Consolidating these seasonal stations will not affect the ability of the multi-asset, multi-agency
search-and-rescue system across the Great Lakes to respond to emergencies or increase risk to
the boating public.
Stations North Superior and Holland have been seasonally staffed between Memorial Day and
Labor Day since 2018. Station Holland averaged about 24 cases per year since 2010. Lake
Michigan averaged between 600 and 700 cases over that period. Station Small North Superior
has averaged less than one case per year over the last 10 years. The Great Lakes in total averages
around 2,000 cases each year.
“We would not consolidate these stations if we thought it would increase the risk to boaters or
the maritime industry,” said Lt. Paul Rhynard, public affairs officer for the Ninth Coast Guard
District. “This decision was made after careful research and with the safety of the public as our
top priority. Modern boats, aircraft and strong partnerships with other search-and-rescue agencies
allow us to eliminate redundancies and ensure the best use of limited resources.”
The Coast Guard conducted a study of its laydown and historical search-and-rescue trends.
Annual Coast Guard search-and-rescue caseloads have decreased from approximately 33,000
cases per year in 2004 to approximately 15,000 in 2019, a reduction of over 50 percent.
No other stations have been identified for consolidation at this time.
-USCG-
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 17:24
|Story ID:
|421674
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard consolidates two stations in Minnesota and Michigan, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT