    Coast Guard consolidates two stations in Minnesota and Michigan

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Consolidating these seasonal stations will not affect the ability of the multi-asset, multi-agency
    search-and-rescue system across the Great Lakes to respond to emergencies or increase risk to
    the boating public.

    Stations North Superior and Holland have been seasonally staffed between Memorial Day and
    Labor Day since 2018. Station Holland averaged about 24 cases per year since 2010. Lake
    Michigan averaged between 600 and 700 cases over that period. Station Small North Superior
    has averaged less than one case per year over the last 10 years. The Great Lakes in total averages
    around 2,000 cases each year.

    “We would not consolidate these stations if we thought it would increase the risk to boaters or
    the maritime industry,” said Lt. Paul Rhynard, public affairs officer for the Ninth Coast Guard
    District. “This decision was made after careful research and with the safety of the public as our
    top priority. Modern boats, aircraft and strong partnerships with other search-and-rescue agencies
    allow us to eliminate redundancies and ensure the best use of limited resources.”

    The Coast Guard conducted a study of its laydown and historical search-and-rescue trends.
    Annual Coast Guard search-and-rescue caseloads have decreased from approximately 33,000
    cases per year in 2004 to approximately 15,000 in 2019, a reduction of over 50 percent.

    No other stations have been identified for consolidation at this time.

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022
    CLEVELAND, OH, US 
