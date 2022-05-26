Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fallen Warrior: Pvt. Thomas Lee

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Courtesy Story

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember U.S. Army Pvt. Thomas Lee, 1st Cavalry Division soldier, a 20 year old native of Dalton, Georgia.
    Lee was serving in Mosul, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. On May 29, 2009, Lee lost his life after an explosive device struck his vehicle while on patrol.
    Lee died due to the wounds sustained from the explosion.
    Editor’s note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 17:12
    Story ID: 421671
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fallen Warrior: Pvt. Thomas Lee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler
    Honor
    Fallen Warrior
    Keesler Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT