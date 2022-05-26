For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember U.S. Army Pvt. Thomas Lee, 1st Cavalry Division soldier, a 20 year old native of Dalton, Georgia.

Lee was serving in Mosul, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. On May 29, 2009, Lee lost his life after an explosive device struck his vehicle while on patrol.

Lee died due to the wounds sustained from the explosion.

Editor’s note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 17:12 Story ID: 421671 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fallen Warrior: Pvt. Thomas Lee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.