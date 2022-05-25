MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – (May 25, 2022) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native Capt. Michael Wolff, a KC-130J Super Hercules pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, received the Distinguished Flying Cross from Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, 3rd MAW commanding general, for his life saving actions during an emergency landing in 2020.



The Distinguished Flying Cross is the highest award in flying and the fourth highest award for bravery; awarded for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight.



Wolff is receiving the award for landing a KC-130J Super Hercules successfully after losing two engines in flight. With the help of his 6 Marine crew and co-pilot Capt. Wolff landed safely in a farmer’s field in California.



“I’m thankful how everything turned out. I’m happy to be alive” said Wolff, “I still love flying, and I was happy to get up in the air as soon as I could afterwards” Wolff also stated that “everyone did their part and came together”.



3rd MAW continues to “Fix, Fly and Fight” as the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing, and remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.



For questions regarding this release, please contact the 3rd MAW Communication Strategy and Operations Office at 3rdmawmedia@usmc.mil.



-USMC-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 17:46 Story ID: 421668 Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, rd Marine Aircraft Wing C-130 Pilot Receives Distinguished Flying Cross, by Cpl Rachaelanne Woodward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.