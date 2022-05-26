Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | Riahana, a devil pup in training, does ammo can curls while U.S. Marine Corps Staff...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | Riahana, a devil pup in training, does ammo can curls while U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Lafayette Halmon, an instructor assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, counts her repetitions during a mock combat fitness test (CFT) at the CFT field, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 21, 2022. Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point hosted Devil Pups to allow children of Marines to get a taste of Marine Corps recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point, with help from active duty Marine volunteers , hosted Devil Pups — a day for children of Marines to get a taste of Marine Corps recruit training, at the combat fitness test (CFT) field, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 21, 2022.



The event was only a few hours long compared to the 13 weeks recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depots Parris Island and San Diego go through. Four stations were set up where the children learned about U.S. Marine Corps colors procedures, uniforms, and participated in a bean bag toss and mock CFT.



U.S. Marine volunteers taught the children and led them through the activities at each station. The children were separated into four squads, with at least one Marine volunteer as their squad leader. After all four squads finished every event, the day concluded with a graduation. Traditionally, once a recruit finishes the Crucible, a 72-hour cumulative event, they receive a black Eagle, Globe, and Anchor and earn the title of U.S. Marine. Although the children did not earn the title of Marine, they did earn an Eagle, Globe, and Anchor sticker and a certificate to symbolize their completion of mock boot camp .