Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents

    Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | Riahana, a devil pup in training, does ammo can curls while U.S. Marine Corps Staff...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point, with help from active duty Marine volunteers , hosted Devil Pups — a day for children of Marines to get a taste of Marine Corps recruit training, at the combat fitness test (CFT) field, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 21, 2022.

    The event was only a few hours long compared to the 13 weeks recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depots Parris Island and San Diego go through. Four stations were set up where the children learned about U.S. Marine Corps colors procedures, uniforms, and participated in a bean bag toss and mock CFT.

    U.S. Marine volunteers taught the children and led them through the activities at each station. The children were separated into four squads, with at least one Marine volunteer as their squad leader. After all four squads finished every event, the day concluded with a graduation. Traditionally, once a recruit finishes the Crucible, a 72-hour cumulative event, they receive a black Eagle, Globe, and Anchor and earn the title of U.S. Marine. Although the children did not earn the title of Marine, they did earn an Eagle, Globe, and Anchor sticker and a certificate to symbolize their completion of mock boot camp .

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 16:35
    Story ID: 421661
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents
    Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents
    Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents
    Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents
    Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents
    Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents
    Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents
    Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents
    Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents
    Devil Pups: Children Put on Boots of Marine Parents

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCCS
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Devil Pups

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT