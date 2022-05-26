Defenders train in Krav Maga

The 23rd Security Forces Squadron conducted Krav Maga training at Moody Air Force Base, May 25, 2022.



Unit trainers are taking the opportunity to reinforce known combative and weapon techniques with Krav Maga, as it’s the guiding principle in self-protection while neutralizing the threat at hand.



“Krav Maga initiated from martial-arts that was specifically catered to those that were in the military,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Jester, 23rd SFS unit trainer. “It adds a different perspective to the Air Force security forces combatives. It’s less about getting out of a hold on the ground versus never getting in that hole in the first place – it caters more to getting space between you and the suspect.”



As the squadron training provider and facilitator, Jester incorporated Krav Maga to augment defenders’ already known combative and weapons retention techniques. Approximately 100 defenders have and continue training in Krav Maga.



Staff Sgt. Chase Davis, 23rd SFS unit trainer, explained that the Krav Maga training helps to de-escalate any violence, protect people and maintain positive control over the situation.



Krav Maga training provides supplemental techniques that defenders can add to their repertoire while giving them the confidence to handle whatever challenges may come their way. This particular training event was led by retired Air Force security forces defender and Office of Special Investigations agent Bobby Cumby.



“The training was refreshing from Mr. Cumby,” Jester said. “All of the new tactics and techniques he went over helped to get that kind of confidence in and energy from that style of training.”



Currently, Cumby is only training SFS defenders while at Moody AFB, but service members and anyone can take a self-defense class. This Krav Maga training won’t replace the Air Force combatives program, it complements it.



Security forces defenders will continue to build on their Krav Maga and Air Force combative skills to be a lethal and effective force – defending installations anywhere at any time.

