Contract Awarded for Architect-Engineer Services at

Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic awarded Schmidt-PRIME Group LLC, Pensacola, Florida, a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract located primarily at Public Works Department Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY); and Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown, Virginia, areas of responsibility. An initial task order will be awarded at $5,000 in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee.



Work will be performed in the Hampton Roads area, predominantly at NNSY and NWS Yorktown, for multi-discipline architect-engineer services in support of small projects, and will be completed by May 2027.



Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) and military construction (Navy) funds.



This contract was competitively procured via www.SAM.gov with 17 proposals received.



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic is the contracting activity (N40085-22-D-0039).

