Family Day returns better than ever

Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Widder, 433rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft technician, takes a picture of his son sitting in the pilot's seat inside the C-5M Super Galaxy flight deck at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 15, 2022. A static C-5M was one of the attractions as part of the 433rd Airlift Wing Family Day.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The 433rd Airlift Wing hosted its first Family Day here since 2019 during the unit training assembly May 15, at Hanger 826.



The 433rd AW put together several events such as a fun run, volleyball and kickball tournaments, and other games and activities.



With the help of community sponsors, the wing provided food and drinks to the members and families who attended.



“The most significant benefit is everyone coming together,” said Master Sgt. Sandra Dominguez, 433rd AW occupational safety and health specialist.



“I feel that it brings morale up and it gives time for the Reserve wing members to take a break,” Dominguez said. “Some members volunteer to bring Family Day together and those that participate usually walk away with a sense of community. That's why I keep coming back year after year.”



There were attractions such as a static C-5M Super Galaxy, bounce houses, a live DJ, information booths and much more for 433rd AW Reserve Citizen Airmen and their families.



According to Airman 1st Class Ember Glocar, 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, she adored being able to go inside the C-5M with her family and participate in other events and attractions.



“My favorite part was getting to be with my family and have them come out, see what I do, meet my leadership and get to know the people around my unit,” Glocar said. “I will definitely be out there next year.”