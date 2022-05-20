Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Family Day returns better than ever

    Family Day returns better than ever

    Photo By Airman Mark Colmenares | Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Widder, 433rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft technician, takes a...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Story by Airman Mark Colmenares 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The 433rd Airlift Wing hosted its first Family Day here since 2019 during the unit training assembly May 15, at Hanger 826.

    The 433rd AW put together several events such as a fun run, volleyball and kickball tournaments, and other games and activities.

    With the help of community sponsors, the wing provided food and drinks to the members and families who attended.

    “The most significant benefit is everyone coming together,” said Master Sgt. Sandra Dominguez, 433rd AW occupational safety and health specialist.

    “I feel that it brings morale up and it gives time for the Reserve wing members to take a break,” Dominguez said. “Some members volunteer to bring Family Day together and those that participate usually walk away with a sense of community. That's why I keep coming back year after year.”

    There were attractions such as a static C-5M Super Galaxy, bounce houses, a live DJ, information booths and much more for 433rd AW Reserve Citizen Airmen and their families.

    According to Airman 1st Class Ember Glocar, 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, she adored being able to go inside the C-5M with her family and participate in other events and attractions.

    “My favorite part was getting to be with my family and have them come out, see what I do, meet my leadership and get to know the people around my unit,” Glocar said. “I will definitely be out there next year.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 16:24
    Story ID: 421651
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Day returns better than ever, by Amn Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Family Day returns better than ever
    Family Day returns better than ever
    Family Day returns better than ever
    Family Day returns better than ever
    Family Day returns better than ever
    Family Day returns better than ever
    Family Day returns better than ever

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    433rd Airlift Wing
    433 AW
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Reform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT