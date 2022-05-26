Police Week: A time to remember and honor

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – Police Week is a designated time set aside each May to remember and honor all officers on a state, local, and federal level, who have been disabled or given their lives in the line of duty.



During this year's Police Week, Patrick SFB hosted a variety of events and ceremonies for defenders and local law enforcement. The community gathered from May 16 - 20 to build comradery, while remembering and honoring those who have passed and become disabled in the line of duty.



“This is a time to honor all those who have fallen in the past,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Koeal Braxton, 45th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant. “It means a lot to us from the Space Force community for the local law enforcement to be able to come together with us and honor those fallen.”



Police Week started off with an opening ceremony from the 45th SFS leadership followed by a 5k ruck march, with both Patrick SFB defenders and local law enforcement participating.



“It means a lot to see our fellow brothers and sisters that are in the civilian realm take the time to connect with us and bond,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amber Miller, 45th SFS plans and programs noncommissioned officer in charge.



The rest of the week consisted of various competitions and events such as the Excellence In Competition (EIC), where 45th SFS defenders competed against each other at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) building.



The following day featured the Battle of the Badges where defenders competed against multiple local law enforcement agencies in groups of four, including events such as weapons breakdown, ammo carry, and Humvee push.



“The camaraderie out here shows you that we all support each other,”said Bruce Connors, Brevard County Sheriff's Office agent. “Military, police, fire, we’re all in it together.”As Police Week concluded, a fallen heroes ceremony was held at the base flag pole followed by retreat to show respect, and honor all law enforcement who have given their lives in the line of duty.

