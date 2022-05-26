Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EO2 Smith Recruiter in the Spotlight

    EO2 Kadee Smith

    Equipment Operator 2nd Class Kadee Smith

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicolas Lopez 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    Everyone, this is Equipment Operator 2nd Class (SCW/EXW) Kadee Smith, a native of Smithfield, Utah.

    EO2 Smith enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2014.

    Prior to being a recruiter in NTAG Nashville's West Commodore's Division, Navy Recruiting Station Rivergate, she came from Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3. NMCB 3 is stationed out of Port Hueneme, Ca. where she was the command's dispatcher and a crew leader for multiple construction and battalion projects.

    EO2 Smith came to Navy Recruiting Command because she truly wanted to help future sailors and applicants understand how the Navy can help you achieve personal and lifetime goals and help individuals start a brighter future after the Navy.

    When asking EO2, what is the biggest reward in recruiting, this is her response. The biggest reward in recruiting is when you get those phone calls from your sailors that you struggled with getting them over the finish line, and they are incredibly thankful for the work, guidance and sense of belief that you gave them.

    EO2 Kadee Smith

