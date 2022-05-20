Holloman hosts women in uniform event

Photo By Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby | 49th Wing Airmen participate in a team building game during the women in uniform...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby | 49th Wing Airmen participate in a team building game during the women in uniform event, May 20, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The game prompted the members to use interpersonal communication skills to lead a blindfolded teammate to the finish line and improved the participants’ leadership and teambuilding skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby) see less | View Image Page

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. --

The 49th Wing Chapel and the 49th Medical Group Mental Health clinic collaborated to host an event for servicemembers, May 20, 2022, here.

“The intent was to have women from across base get together for networking and encouragement, because there are so few of us who may have shared experiences,” said Capt. Marla Butterworth, 49th Wing chaplain. “Less than 10% of chaplains are women so I can relate to that.”

The event, which was open to all Airmen and was considered an alternate duty location, started with a luncheon where attendees were encouraged to sit and chat with someone new to meet new people and network. Afterwards, there were different group activities that focused on mental health and team building.

“The takeaway I got from the activities from this event was how to identify the different personality types among Airmen and how I can use that as an advantage to help everyone complete the mission,” said Staff Sgt. Dakota Boitnott, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron services support supervisor. “ Before, I never really thought about the bigger picture of how personalities play in the functionality of teams.”

Towards the end of the event, the group talked about the importance of mental health, available resources, and how they can use their new outlook to respond to future situations.

“You can’t give 100% if you’re not keeping up with your mental health and that’s why it’s important for me and my Airmen, '' said Boinott.

The mental and emotional health pillar of resiliency is one of four pillars, social and family, physical, and spiritual, designed to balance one's life. Each pillar has separate key concepts, but all add together to create a checklist that can help one drive toward success.

“Everybody hits a rough patch in their life, some people want to visit mental health or some people want to visit the chaplains. It’s beneficial to have good relations between both agencies to point people in the right direction,” said Butterworth.

Below are helpful resources for you or someone you know who may have mental health related issues.



ADAPT

(575)572-5676.



Behavioral Health Optimization

575-572-2778





Chapel

575-572-2636





Mental Health

575-572-5676





Military Onesource

800-342-9647