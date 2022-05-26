Fort Drum community observes Memorial Day with wreath-laying ceremony

Photo By Michael Strasser | Soldiers across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) honor the fallen by placing wreaths at...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Soldiers across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) honor the fallen by placing wreaths at Memorial Park on May 26 during the Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 26, 2022) -- Fort Drum community members and invited guests paused to honor the courage and sacrifice of fallen service members during the annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony May 26 at Memorial Park.



“Memorial Day is a day of national awareness and solemn reverence,” said Col. Jason Curl, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for operations. “A day for us to honor the military men and women who gave their lives in defense of this nation, its values and our freedom.”



Curl said the observance serves an opportunity to stop and reflect on the patriotism and selfless service of America’s cherished heroes. What started as Decoration Day after the Civil War became a national holiday to honor all who died in active military service.



“Ever since eight members of the Lexington militia lost their lives in the first battle of the American Revolution, nearly 1.2 million service members – Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen – have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Curl said. “This Memorial Day, I hope that we can remember the link that we have with all of the generations who have gone before us.”



Curl said that people can honor and remember them on Memorial Day by observing the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m., when Americans are encouraged to stop whatever they are doing for a full minute of silence.



Fort Drum also marks Memorial Day throughout the North Country, as many 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers and senior leaders participate in parades, speaking engagements and other ceremonies hosted by civic and community organizations.



On Memorial Day, community members are welcome to tour the cemeteries located in the Fort Drum cantonment and training areas. Quiet hours will be observed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on planning a cemetery visit, go to https://fortdrum.isportsman.net/Cemeteries.aspx.