NMRC Presented with MTEC 2022 Sponsor Recognition Award

BALTIMORE -- Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) received a sponsor recognition award at the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) 7th Annual Membership meeting on 24 May.



The Sponsor Recognition Award recognizes an outstanding military funding sponsor focused on accelerating prototype development, and was among several given at the meeting to acknowledge the work of MTEC sponsoring agencies and external partners. This award recognizes the approximately 101 million dollars in research funding NMRC has provided as a sponsor through MTEC to support medical prototyping with industry and academic partners.



“We’ve had successful partnerships with MTEC in areas such as infectious disease, combat wound care, warfighter performance, and COVID response initiatives,” said NMRC Deputy Commander Capt. Abigail Marter Yablonsky, who received the award on behalf of the command. “NMRC continues to collaborate with MTEC members because these partnerships work.”



MTEC is a nonprofit corporation focused on developing military medical tools and facilitating solutions for medical research based on proposals from its diverse consortium of industry and academic organizations. MTEC Department of Defense sponsors, such as NMRC, review these solicitations and work with the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity for awards of innovative efforts to address military medicine needs.



This relationship provides NMRC with access to a network of academic and industry partners. It also gives NMRC the ability to actively collaborate with external researchers to conduct work to benefit military medicine, both within the United States, and internationally.



“Through MTEC, NMRC is harnessing the innovation of academia and the biotechnology sector to develop and eventually deliver technology to the warfighter,” said Thomas Dunn, acting program manager of NMRC’s Naval Advanced Medical Development department. “MTEC helps survey the scope of innovative research, and to see how that research can be used to meet the needs of military medicine.”



In addition to receiving a sponsor award, NMRC briefed attendees and held a breakout session, allowing potential partners to learn more about NMRC. “Not all of the external partners are aware of us, so we will be reviewing who we are, what we do, as well as our most recent requirements for funding opportunities,” said Dunn.



NMRC's eight research commands are engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences.